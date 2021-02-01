Sweet Power of Song
Musique classique
2006
Disque 1
1.
25 Irish Songs, WoO 152: No. 2, Sweet Power of Song (Andantino grazioso) - for 2 Voices, Violin, Cello and Keyboard (Extrait)
2.
12 Irish Songs WoO154: The Elfin Fairies WoO 154 No. 1 (words Thomson) (duet) (Extrait)
3.
12 Irish Songs WoO154: Oh! would I were but that sweet linnet WoO 154 No. 9 (words Smyth) (duet) (Extrait)
4.
25 Irish Songs, WoO 152: No. 12, English Bulls, "Och, Have You Not Heard" (Allegro più tosto vivace) - for Voice, Violin, Cello and Keyboard (Extrait)
5.
Liederalbum für die Jugend, Op. 79: No. 24, Er ist's, "Frühling lässt sein blaues Band" (Innig) (Extrait)
6.
Liederalbum für die Jugend, Op. 79: No. 19, Frühlingslied, "Schneeglöckchen klingen wieder" (Munter) (Extrait)
7.
Liederalbum für die Jugend, Op. 79: No. 27, Schneeglöckchen, "Der Schnee, der gestern noch" (Nicht schnell) (Extrait)
8.
Liederalbum für die Jugend Op. 79: Das Glück Op.79 No.16 (Hebbel) (Extrait)
9.
4 Duets Op. 61: Die Schwestern (wds. Mörike) Op.61 No.1 (Extrait)
10.
4 Duets, Op. 61: No. 2, Klosterfräulein, "Ach, ach, ich armes Klosterfäulein!" (Andante) (Extrait)
11.
4 Duets, Op. 61: No. 3, Phänomen, "Wenn zu der Regenwand Phöbus sich gattet" (Poco andante) (Extrait)
12.
4 Duets Op. 61: Die Boten der Liebe (trad Czech trans Wenzig) Op.61 No.4 (Extrait)
13.
Pleure, pauvre Colette, H 11 (Extrait)
14.
Fleurs des landes, Op. 13, H 124: III. Le Trébuchet, H 113 (Extrait)
15.
D'un cœur qui t'aime, Double chœur: "D'un cœur qui t'aime" (Tranquillissimo e un poco andante) (Extrait)
16.
L'Arithmétique (Marzials) (Extrait)
17.
2 Duos Op. 11: La nuit (wds. T. de Banville) Op.11 No.1 (Extrait)
18.
2 Duos Op. 11: Le réveil (wds. H. Balzac) Op.11 No.2 (Extrait)
19.
Pastorale, Duettino: "Ici les tendres oiseaux" (Un poco allegretto) (Extrait)
20.
El Desdichado (Extrait)
21.
Pleurs d'or, on a Poem by Victor Samain, Op. 72: "Larmes aux fleurs suspendues" (Andante quasi allegretto) (Extrait)
22.
Tarentelle Op. 10 No. 2 (Monnier) (Extrait)
Disque 2
1.
Ode for Queen Mary's Birthday (Come Ye Sons of Art), Z. 323: No. 3, Duet, "Sound the trumpet" (Version with Piano) (Extrait)
2.
The Indian Queen, Z. 630, Act 3: No. 8, Aria, "I attempt from Love's sickness to fly in vain" (Soprano) (Extrait)
3.
Orpheus Britannicus, Book 1: No. 39, Duet, "Lost is my quiet for ever", Z. 502 (Extrait)
4.
King Arthur, Z. 628, Act 5 Scene 2: No. 38, Aria, "Fairest isle" (Venus) - Version with Piano (Extrait)
5.
Orpheus Britannicus, Book 2: No. 19, Duet, "What can we poor Females do?", Z. 429 (Extrait)
6.
Wasserfahrt, for 2 Voices: "Ich stand gelehnet an den Mast" (Allegro agitato) (Extrait)
7.
6 Duets, Op. 63: No. 5, Volkslied, "O säh ich auf der Heide dort" (Andante) (Extrait)
8.
6 Gesänge, Op. 34: No. 2, Auf Flügeln des Gesanges (Andante tranquillo) (Extrait)
9.
6 Gesänge, Op. 19a: No. 4, Neue Liebe, "Durch den Wald, im Mondenscheine" (Presto) (Extrait)
10.
3 Volkslieder, WoO 11: No. 2, Abendlied, "Wenn ich auf dem Lager liege" (Andante tranquillo) (Extrait)
11.
6 Duets, Op. 63: No. 6, Maiglöckchen und die Blümelein (Allegro vivace) (Extrait)
12.
Soirées musicales: La pesca - No.10 (Extrait)
13.
La regata veneziana: II. Anzoletta co passa la regata, "I xe qua, vardeli" (Allegretto agitato) (Extrait)
14.
Soirées musicales: La promessa (Canzonetta) - No.1 (Extrait)
15.
Cats' Duet (Duetto buffo di due gatti) (Extrait)
16.
La Siesta (Extrait)
17.
Les Trois oiseaux (Extrait)
18.
Rêvons, c'est l'heure: "La lune blanche luit dans les bois" (Extrait)
19.
Joie! (Extrait)
20.
Au bord de l'eau, Duettino: "S'asseoir tous deux au bord d'un flot qui passe" (Andantino) (Extrait)
21.
Cache-cache (Extrait)
22.
Trust her Not (Extrait)
23.
Coming Home, Duet: "While swiftly the Tide" (Allegretto) (Extrait)
24.
5 Shakespeare Songs, Set No. 2, Op. 23: III. It was a lover and his lass (Allegretto moderato) (Extrait)
25.
2 Ballads, for 2 Voices and Piano: I. Mother Comfort, "Dear, shall we talk" (Text by Montagu Slater) (Extrait)
26.
2 Ballads, for 2 Voices and Piano: II. Underneath the Abject Willow, "Underneath" (Text by W. H. Auden) (Extrait)
