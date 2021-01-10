Swing Your Xmas (13 Special Songs for Christmas Eve)
Musique de Noël
2016
1.
Have Yourself a Marry Little Christmas (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
2.
I'll Be Home for Christmas (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
3.
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
4.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
5.
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
6.
Santa Baby (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
7.
Santa Klaus Is Coming to Town (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
8.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
9.
Sleigh Ride (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
10.
The Christmas Song (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
11.
White Christmas (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
12.
Winter Wonderland (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
13.
Everyday Is Christmas (Extrait)
Faith
0:30