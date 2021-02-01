0
Symphonic Pieces from Les Misérables and Miss Saigon
Divers
1993
1.
Overture / The Heat Is on in Saigon (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
2.
Sun & Moon / Why God Why (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
3.
The Morning of the Dragon / Sun & Moon (Reprise) (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
4.
The Last Night Of The World (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
5.
If You Want to Die in Bed (Cadenza) (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
6.
I'd Give My Life For You (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
7.
Bui-Doi / The Fall of Saigon (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
8.
The American Dream / This Is the Hour / Finale: Sun & Moon (Reprise) (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
9.
Prologue (Look Down) / At the End of the Day (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
10.
I Dreamed a Dream / Lovely Ladies / Who Am I? (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
11.
Master of the House / Stars / Red & Black (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
12.
A Heart Full of Love / The Waltz of Treachery / On My Own (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
13.
Drink with Me / Do You Hear the People Sing / The Attack / Red & Black (Reprise) (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30
14.
Bring Him Home / Finale: Do You Hear the People Sing? (Reprise) (Extrait)
Claude-Michel Boublil
0:30