Symphonic Pieces from Les Misérables and Miss Saigon

Symphonic Pieces from Les Misérables and Miss Saigon

Divers

1993

1.

Overture / The Heat Is on in Saigon (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
2.

Sun & Moon / Why God Why (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
3.

The Morning of the Dragon / Sun & Moon (Reprise) (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
4.

The Last Night Of The World (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
5.

If You Want to Die in Bed (Cadenza) (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
6.

I'd Give My Life For You (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
7.

Bui-Doi / The Fall of Saigon (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
8.

The American Dream / This Is the Hour / Finale: Sun & Moon (Reprise) (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
9.

Prologue (Look Down) / At the End of the Day (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
10.

I Dreamed a Dream / Lovely Ladies / Who Am I? (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
11.

Master of the House / Stars / Red & Black (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
12.

A Heart Full of Love / The Waltz of Treachery / On My Own (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
13.

Drink with Me / Do You Hear the People Sing / The Attack / Red & Black (Reprise) (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30
14.

Bring Him Home / Finale: Do You Hear the People Sing? (Reprise) (Extrait)

Claude-Michel Boublil

0:30

14 chansons

48 min

© First Night Records

0