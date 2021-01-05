Symphonic Suite Castle In The Sky
Pop
2018
1.
Doves and the Boy / The Girl Who Fell from the Sky (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
2.
A Street Brawl / The Chase / Floating with the Crystal (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
3.
Memories of Gondoa (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
4.
The Crisis / Disheartened Pazu (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
5.
Robot Soldier/ Resurrection-Rescue - (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
6.
Gran'ma Dola (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
7.
The Castle of Time (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
8.
Innocent (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
9.
The Eternal Tree of Life (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
10.
ASIAN SYMPHONY 1. Dawn of Asia (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
11.
ASIAN SYMPHONY 2. Hurly-Burly (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
12.
ASIAN SYMPHONY 3. Monkey Forest (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
13.
ASIAN SYMPHONY 4. Absolution (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
14.
ASIAN SYMPHONY 5. Asian Crisis (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30