Symphonic Suite Castle In The Sky

Pop

2018

1.

Doves and the Boy / The Girl Who Fell from the Sky (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
2.

A Street Brawl / The Chase / Floating with the Crystal (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
3.

Memories of Gondoa (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
4.

The Crisis / Disheartened Pazu (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
5.

Robot Soldier/ Resurrection-Rescue - (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
6.

Gran'ma Dola (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
7.

The Castle of Time (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
8.

Innocent (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
9.

The Eternal Tree of Life (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
10.

ASIAN SYMPHONY 1. Dawn of Asia (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
11.

ASIAN SYMPHONY 2. Hurly-Burly (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
12.

ASIAN SYMPHONY 3. Monkey Forest (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
13.

ASIAN SYMPHONY 4. Absolution (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
14.

ASIAN SYMPHONY 5. Asian Crisis (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30

14 chansons

53 min

© UNIVERSAL MUSIC LLC