Symphonies n° 1 & n° 2 - Ouvertures
Musique classique
2009
Disque 1
1.
Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68: I. Un poco sostenuto - Allegro (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
2.
Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68: II. Andante sostenuto (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
3.
Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68: III. Un poco allegretto e grazioso (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
4.
Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68: IV. Finale. Adagio - Più andante - Allegro non troppo, ma con brio (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
5.
Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80 (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73: I. Allegro non troppo (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
2.
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73: II. Adagio non troppo (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
3.
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73: III. Allegretto grazioso (Quasi andantino) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
4.
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73: IV. Allegro con spirito (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
5.
Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a: Thema. Chorale St. Antoni (Andante) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
6.
Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a: Variation I (Poco più animato) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
7.
Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a: Variation II (Più vivace) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
8.
Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a: Variation III (Con moto) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
9.
Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a: Variation IV (Andante con moto) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
10.
Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a: Variation V (Vivace) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
11.
Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a: Variation VI (Vivace) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
12.
Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a: Variation VII (Grazioso) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
13.
Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a: Variation VIII (Presto non troppo) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30
14.
Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a: Finale (Andante) (Extrait)
Christoph Eschenbach
0:30