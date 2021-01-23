SYNÆSTHESIA

SYNÆSTHESIA

Pop rock

2020

1.

LIFEBLOOD (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
2.

FERRYMAN (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
3.

WHISPERS (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
4.

CRUELTY (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
5.

SHIMMER (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
6.

WOLF (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
7.

WHITE GHOST (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
8.

SLEEP (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
9.

WATER (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
10.

LONG GONE (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
11.

TYING TONGUES (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
12.

BRUSHSTROKES (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
13.

LOVE WILL TEAR US APART (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
14.

MOUNTAIN (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
15.

IRON HEART (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30
16.

SYNÆSTHESIA (feat. Richie Allan) (Extrait)

City of Souls

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 09 min

© City of Souls

