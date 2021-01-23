SYNÆSTHESIA
Pop rock
2020
1.
LIFEBLOOD (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
2.
FERRYMAN (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
3.
WHISPERS (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
4.
CRUELTY (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
5.
SHIMMER (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
6.
WOLF (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
7.
WHITE GHOST (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
8.
SLEEP (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
9.
WATER (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
10.
LONG GONE (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
11.
TYING TONGUES (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
12.
BRUSHSTROKES (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
13.
LOVE WILL TEAR US APART (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
14.
MOUNTAIN (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
15.
IRON HEART (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30
16.
SYNÆSTHESIA (feat. Richie Allan) (Extrait)
City of Souls
0:30