Tabu

Tabu

Musique du monde

2018

Disque 1

1.

Tabu (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
2.

Meine Welt (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
3.

Lieben, Lieben, Lieben (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
4.

Wenn ich was gelernt hab (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
5.

Nicht verdient (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
6.

In 80 Küssen um die Welt (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
7.

Feuerwerk des Lebens (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
8.

Die Liebe kommt niemals aus der Mode (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
9.

Ich tanz dich einfach weg (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
10.

Ich glaub' du spinnst (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
11.

Dieses andere Gefühl (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
12.

Nicht umsonst geweint (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
13.

Feuerherz (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
14.

Lass sie doch reden (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
15.

Gegen den Rest der Welt (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
16.

Polaroid (Wir sind ein Foto) (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Dafür lebe ich (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
2.

Karma Konto (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
3.

Melodie (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
4.

Diamant (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
5.

Für mich bist du die Welt (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
6.

Aus und vorbei (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
7.

Gegen den Rest der Welt (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
8.

Es gibt dich (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 25 min

© Polydor