Tabu
Musique du monde
2018
Disque 1
1.
Tabu (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
2.
Meine Welt (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
3.
Lieben, Lieben, Lieben (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
4.
Wenn ich was gelernt hab (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
5.
Nicht verdient (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
6.
In 80 Küssen um die Welt (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
7.
Feuerwerk des Lebens (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
8.
Die Liebe kommt niemals aus der Mode (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
9.
Ich tanz dich einfach weg (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
10.
Ich glaub' du spinnst (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
11.
Dieses andere Gefühl (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
12.
Nicht umsonst geweint (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
13.
Feuerherz (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
14.
Lass sie doch reden (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
15.
Gegen den Rest der Welt (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
16.
Polaroid (Wir sind ein Foto) (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Dafür lebe ich (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
2.
Karma Konto (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
3.
Melodie (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
4.
Diamant (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
5.
Für mich bist du die Welt (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
6.
Aus und vorbei (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
7.
Gegen den Rest der Welt (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
8.
Es gibt dich (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30