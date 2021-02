From New York To L.A.

From New York To L.A.

Will You Give Me Your Love

Will You Give Me Your Love

From New York to L.A.

From New York to L.A.

Slide 1 of 12

© UNIDISC MUSIC INC.

All the People in My Life

All the People in My Life (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

Better Face It Girl

Better Face It Girl (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

Pain in My Heart

Pain in My Heart (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

Take Another Look

Take Another Look (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

Don't Stop Loving Me

Don't Stop Loving Me (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

Hit the Streets Tonight

Hit the Streets Tonight (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

Take Another Look