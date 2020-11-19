Take Heart (Again)
Divers
2020
1.
Hosanna (Extrait)
Hillsong United
0:30
2.
For Those Who Are To Come (Extrait)
Hillsong United
0:30
3.
New Wine (Extrait)
Hillsong United
0:30
4.
Heart Of God (Extrait)
Hillsong United
0:30
5.
I Surrender (Extrait)
Hillsong United
0:30
6.
Selah / All My Life (Extrait)
Hillsong United
0:30
7.
Take Heart (MMXX) (Extrait)
Hillsong United
0:30
8.
Broken Vessels (Amazing Grace) / Life (Extrait)
Hillsong United
0:30
9.
Who You Say I Am (Extrait)
Hillsong United
0:30
10.
Highs & Lows (Extrait)
Hillsong United
0:30
11.
Eagle's Wings (Extrait)
Hillsong United
0:30
12.
Still / P E A C E (Extrait)
Hillsong United
0:30