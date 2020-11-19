Take Heart (Again)

Divers

2020

1.

Hosanna (Extrait)

Hillsong United

0:30
2.

For Those Who Are To Come (Extrait)

Hillsong United

0:30
3.

New Wine (Extrait)

Hillsong United

0:30
4.

Heart Of God (Extrait)

Hillsong United

0:30
5.

I Surrender (Extrait)

Hillsong United

0:30
6.

Selah / All My Life (Extrait)

Hillsong United

0:30
7.

Take Heart (MMXX) (Extrait)

Hillsong United

0:30
8.

Broken Vessels (Amazing Grace) / Life (Extrait)

Hillsong United

0:30
9.

Who You Say I Am (Extrait)

Hillsong United

0:30
10.

Highs & Lows (Extrait)

Hillsong United

0:30
11.

Eagle's Wings (Extrait)

Hillsong United

0:30
12.

Still / P E A C E (Extrait)

Hillsong United

0:30

12 chansons

56 min

© Hillsong (HIL)