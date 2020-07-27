Take This Heart

Take This Heart

Country

2006

1.

Blue (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
2.

Always On My Mind (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
3.

The Family Tree (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
4.

Where've You Been (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
5.

You Belong to Me (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
6.

He Thinks I Still Care (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
7.

I'm Gonna Be Your Last Dance (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
8.

Take This Heart (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
9.

You Don't Know Me (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
10.

Walkin' After Midnight (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
11.

Son Of A Preacher Man (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
12.

Desperado (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
13.

Could I have This Dance (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
14.

I Can't Stop Loving You (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30
15.

I'm Checkin' Out (Extrait)

Laini Risto

0:30

15 chansons

53 min

© Laini Risto