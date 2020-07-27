Take This Heart
Country
2006
1.
Blue (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
2.
Always On My Mind (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
3.
The Family Tree (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
4.
Where've You Been (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
5.
You Belong to Me (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
6.
He Thinks I Still Care (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
7.
I'm Gonna Be Your Last Dance (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
8.
Take This Heart (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
9.
You Don't Know Me (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
10.
Walkin' After Midnight (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
11.
Son Of A Preacher Man (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
12.
Desperado (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
13.
Could I have This Dance (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
14.
I Can't Stop Loving You (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30
15.
I'm Checkin' Out (Extrait)
Laini Risto
0:30