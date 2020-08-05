Talkin' Bout My Good Thang

Talkin' Bout My Good Thang

Blues

2015

1.

I Ain't Gonna Lie This Time (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
2.

Just Let Me Ride Again (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
3.

You Got Your Hooks in Me (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
4.

I'm Gonna Take It Laying Down (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
5.

A Piece on the Side (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
6.

Talkin' Bout My Good Thang (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
7.

Doubler Dealer (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
8.

If He Knew What I Was Thinking (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
9.

Shake a Tail Feather (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
10.

Don't Say I Love You (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
11.

I'm Gathering up the Trash (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
12.

When the Show Is All Over (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30

12 chansons

55 min

© Ecko Records