Talkin' Bout My Good Thang
Blues
2015
1.
I Ain't Gonna Lie This Time (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
2.
Just Let Me Ride Again (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
3.
You Got Your Hooks in Me (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
4.
I'm Gonna Take It Laying Down (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
5.
A Piece on the Side (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
6.
Talkin' Bout My Good Thang (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
7.
Doubler Dealer (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
8.
If He Knew What I Was Thinking (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
9.
Shake a Tail Feather (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
10.
Don't Say I Love You (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
11.
I'm Gathering up the Trash (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
12.
When the Show Is All Over (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30