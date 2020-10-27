Tchaikovsky; "1812" Overture

Tchaikovsky; "1812" Overture

Musique classique

2009

1.

Tchaikovsky: Overture 1812, Op.49, TH 49 (Extrait)

Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra

0:30

1 chanson

16 min

© Deutsche Grammophon (DG)

Albums

Tout voir

Slide 1 of 16