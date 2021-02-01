Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker - Highlights
Musique classique
1999
1.
The Nutcracker, Op. 71, TH 14: Miniature Overture (Allegro giusto) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
2.
The Nutcracker, Op. 71: The Decoration of the Christmas Tree (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
3.
The Nutcracker, Op. 71, TH 14, Act 1: No. 2, March (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
4.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Scene 1: The Battle (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
5.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Scene 1: The Forest of Fir Trees in Winter (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
6.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Scene 2: Waltz of the Snowflakes (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
7.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Act II: Confiturembourg (The Kingdom of Sweets) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
8.
The Nutcracker, Op. 71, TH 14, Act 2: No. 12a, Chocolate (Spanish Dance) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
9.
The Nutcracker, Op. 71, TH 14, Act 2: No. 12b, Coffee (Arab Dance) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
10.
The Nutcracker, Op. 71, TH 14, Act 2: No. 12c, Tea (Chinese Dance) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
11.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Divertissement: Gigue (English Dance) (orch. Lanchbery) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
12.
The Nutcracker, Op. 71, TH 14, Act 2: No. 12d, Trepak (Russian Dance) (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
13.
The Nutcracker, Op. 71, TH 14, Act 2: No. 12e, Dance of the Reed Flutes (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
14.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Divertissement: Mother Gigogne (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
15.
The Nutcracker, Op. 71, TH 14, Act II, No. 13: Waltz of the Flowers (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
16.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Divertissement: Pas de deux (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
17.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Divertissement: Variation 1: Tarantella (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
18.
The Nutcracker, Op. 71, TH 14, Act II, No. 14, Var. II: Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30
19.
The Nutcracker, Op.71, Divertissement: Final Waltz and Apotheosis (Extrait)
John Lanchbery/Philharmonia Orchestra
0:30