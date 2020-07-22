Te Quiero Decir
Musique classique
2014
1.
Te Quiero Decir (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30
2.
Como Pagare (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30
3.
Soy Completo en Ti (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30
4.
Al Pie de la Cruz (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30
5.
Toma Mi Corazon (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30
6.
Con Todo Mi Ser (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30
7.
Por Eso Le Canto (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30
8.
Grano de Mostaza (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30
9.
En Cuanto a Mi (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30
10.
Templo de Tu Espiritu (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30
11.
Hay Esperanza en Jesus (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30
12.
Yo Se Que Cristo Me Ama (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30
13.
En el Desierto Con Mi Señor (Extrait)
Hermanos Gutierrez
0:30