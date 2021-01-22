Teen-Age Letter
Rock
2014
1.
Hillbilly Music (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
End of the Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
When I Get Paid (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Teen-Age Letter (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Ramblin' Rose (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
I Get the Blues When It Rains (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Bonnie B (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Lovin' up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
As Long as I Live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Hang up My Rock 'N' Roll Shoes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
In the Mood (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30