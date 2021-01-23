Teenage Movie Themes

Teenage Movie Themes

Pop

2017

1.

Full Moon (From the Movie "Twillight") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
2.

Halloween (From the Movie "Halloween") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
3.

Eyes Open (From the Movie "The Hunger Games") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
4.

Flashdance... What a Feeling (From the Movie "Flashdance") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
5.

Can't Stop the Feeling! (From the Movie "Trolls") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
6.

Top Gun Anthem (From the Movie "Top Gun") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
7.

The Terminator (From the Movie "Terminator") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
8.

For the Last Time We'll Pay (From the Movie "Carrie") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
9.

Hedwig's Theme (From the Movie "Harry Potter") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
10.

Back to the Future (From the Movie "Back to the Future") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
11.

Robocop (From the Movie "Robocop") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
12.

Pretty Woman (From the Movie "Pretty Woman") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
13.

Poltergeist (From the Movie "Poltergeist") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
14.

Total Recall (From the Movie "Total Recall") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
15.

Misirlou (From the Movie "Pulp Fiction") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
16.

Superman (From the Movie "Superman") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30

16 chansons

47 min

© Big Screen Productions