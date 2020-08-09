Terra Del Solo

Jazz

2014

1.

Busy Streets (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

December Dream (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Christmas in Florida (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

I Hear a Rhapsody (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Ready for the Sky (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Modern Angels (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Moonlight Serenade (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

The Best Gift on Earth (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

There Is No Greater Love (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Quer Zum Strom (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Nahender Sturm (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Im Bann Der Wolke (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Hessische Laune (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

The Storm and the Trees (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
15.

Warten Auf Chango (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
16.

Wasserstrasse (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
17.

Winternacht (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 19 min

© Blue Flame Records