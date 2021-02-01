Territory
Blues
2000
1.
Tallacatcha (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
2.
Illinois Blues (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
3.
Ouachita Run (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
4.
Sallie Queen of the Pines (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
5.
Countrycide (The Ballad of Ed and Charlie Brown) (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
6.
Ice Rose (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
7.
Dancing with Tears in My Eyes (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
8.
Mama Don't Allow (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
9.
John Hardy (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
10.
Just About to Go (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
11.
Underway at Seven (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30