Texoma Shore
Country
2017
1.
I'll Name the Dogs (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
2.
At the House (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
3.
Beside You Babe (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
4.
Why Me (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
5.
Money (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
6.
Turnin' Me On (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
7.
The Wave (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
8.
Got the T-Shirt (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
9.
Hangover Due (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
10.
When the Wine Wears Off (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
11.
I Lived It (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30