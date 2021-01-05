Tha Carter IV

Tha Carter IV

Hip-hop

2011

1.

Intro (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
2.

Blunt Blowin (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
3.

MegaMan (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
4.

6 Foot 7 Foot (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
5.

Nightmares Of The Bottom (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
6.

She Will (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
7.

How To Hate (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
8.

Interlude (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
9.

John (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
10.

Abortion (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
11.

So Special (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
12.

How To Love (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
13.

President Carter (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
14.

It's Good (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30
15.

Outro (Extrait)

Lil Wayne

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 00 min

© CM - Republic