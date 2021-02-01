Bennett, R.R.: Suite for Skip and Sadie / Partridge Pie / 7 Days A Week / Walton, W.: Duets for Children

Bennett, R.R.: Suite for Skip and Sadie / Partridge Pie / 7 Days A Week / Walton, W.: Duets for Children

My Dancing Day: Choral Music by Richard Rodney Bennett

My Dancing Day: Choral Music by Richard Rodney Bennett

I Never Went Away …

I Never Went Away …

Why Do I Love You? (from "Show Boat", arr. Rodney Bennett)

Why Do I Love You? (from "Show Boat", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Sure Thing (from "Cover Girl", arr. Rodney Bennett)

Sure Thing (from "Cover Girl", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Long Ago and Far Away (from "Cover Girl", arr. Rodney Bennett)

Long Ago and Far Away (from "Cover Girl", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Go, Little Boat (from "Miss 1917", arr. Rodney Bennett)

Go, Little Boat (from "Miss 1917", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

All The Things You Are (from "Very Warm for May", arr. Rodney Bennett)

All The Things You Are (from "Very Warm for May", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

I'm Old-Fashioned (from "You Were Never Lovelier", arr. Rodney Bennett)

I'm Old-Fashioned (from "You Were Never Lovelier", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Don't Ever Leave Me (from "Sweet Adeline", arr. Rodney Bennett)

Don't Ever Leave Me (from "Sweet Adeline", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

The Way You Look Tonight (from "Swing Time", arr. Rodney Bennett)

The Way You Look Tonight (from "Swing Time", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (from "Roberta", arr. Rodney Bennett)

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (from "Roberta", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Up With The Lark (from "Centennial Summer", arr. Rodney Bennett)

Up With The Lark (from "Centennial Summer", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Till The Clouds Roll By (from "Oh Boy!") - Look For The Silver Lining [from "Sally", arr. Rodney Bennett]

Till The Clouds Roll By (from "Oh Boy!") - Look For The Silver Lining [from "Sally", arr. Rodney Bennett] (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

George Gershwin's Songbook: XVIII. Who Cares? (So Long As You Care For Me)

George Gershwin's Songbook: XVIII. Who Cares? (So Long As You Care For Me) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

George Gershwin's Songbook: VII. Liza (All the Clouds'll Roll Away)

George Gershwin's Songbook: VII. Liza (All the Clouds'll Roll Away) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

George Gershwin's Songbook: XIII. Strike Up the Band

George Gershwin's Songbook: XIII. Strike Up the Band (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

George Gershwin's Songbook: IX. My One and Only

George Gershwin's Songbook: IX. My One and Only (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

George Gershwin's Songbook: XV. Sweet and Low Down

George Gershwin's Songbook: XV. Sweet and Low Down (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

George Gershwin's Songbook: XVII. That Certain Feeling

George Gershwin's Songbook: XVII. That Certain Feeling (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

George Gershwin's Songbook: XII. Somebody Loves Me

George Gershwin's Songbook: XII. Somebody Loves Me (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

George Gershwin's Songbook: XI. Oh, Lady Be Good

George Gershwin's Songbook: XI. Oh, Lady Be Good (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

George Gershwin's Songbook: III. Do It Again!

George Gershwin's Songbook: III. Do It Again! (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

George Gershwin's Songbook: X. Nobody But You

George Gershwin's Songbook: X. Nobody But You (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Two Waltzes in C (from "Pardon my English")

Two Waltzes in C (from "Pardon my English") (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Impromptu in Two Keys

Impromptu in Two Keys (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Jasbo Brown Blues (from "Porgy and Bess")

Jasbo Brown Blues (from "Porgy and Bess") (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Promenade "Walking the Dog" (From "Shall We Dance") [Arr. Borne for Piano]

Promenade "Walking the Dog" (From "Shall We Dance") [Arr. Borne for Piano] (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

After You (from "Gay Divorce", arr. Rodney Bennett)

After You (from "Gay Divorce", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

What Is This Thing Called Love? (from "Wake Up and Dream", arr. Rodney Bennett)

What Is This Thing Called Love? (from "Wake Up and Dream", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Wait Till You See Her (from "By Jupiter", arr. Rodney Bennett)

Wait Till You See Her (from "By Jupiter", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

I Didn't Know What Time It Was (from "Too Many Girls", arr. Rodney Bennett)

I Didn't Know What Time It Was (from "Too Many Girls", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Nobody's Heart (from "By Jupiter", arr. Rodney Bennett)

Nobody's Heart (from "By Jupiter", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

My Romance (from "Jumbo", arr. Rodney Bennett)

My Romance (from "Jumbo", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

I Had Myself A True Love (from "St. Louis Woman", arr. Rodney Bennett)

I Had Myself A True Love (from "St. Louis Woman", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

A Sleepin' Bee (from "House of Flowers", arr. Rodney Bennett)

A Sleepin' Bee (from "House of Flowers", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Someone to Watch Over Me (from "Oh, Kay!")

Someone to Watch Over Me (from "Oh, Kay!") (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Bess, Oh Where's My Bess (from "Porgy and Bess")

Bess, Oh Where's My Bess (from "Porgy and Bess") (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Little Jazz Bird (from "Lady, Be Good")

Little Jazz Bird (from "Lady, Be Good") (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

The Folks Who Live On The Hill (from "High, Wide and Handsome", arr. Rodney Bennett)

The Folks Who Live On The Hill (from "High, Wide and Handsome", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Up With The Lark (from "Centennial Summer", arr. by Rodney Bennett)

Up With The Lark (from "Centennial Summer", arr. by Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

Nobody Else But Me (from "Show Boat", arr. Rodney Bennett)

Nobody Else But Me (from "Show Boat", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait) Sir Richard Rodney Bennett

That Certain Feeling: Richard Rodney Bennett plays Gershwin, Kern and Other Show-Music Greats