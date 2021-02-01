That Certain Feeling: Richard Rodney Bennett plays Gershwin, Kern and Other Show-Music Greats
Musique classique
2006
Disque 1
1.
Nobody Else But Me (from "Show Boat", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
2.
Up With The Lark (from "Centennial Summer", arr. by Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
3.
The Folks Who Live On The Hill (from "High, Wide and Handsome", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
4.
Little Jazz Bird (from "Lady, Be Good") (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
5.
Bess, Oh Where's My Bess (from "Porgy and Bess") (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
6.
Someone to Watch Over Me (from "Oh, Kay!") (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
7.
A Sleepin' Bee (from "House of Flowers", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
8.
I Had Myself A True Love (from "St. Louis Woman", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
9.
My Romance (from "Jumbo", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
10.
Nobody's Heart (from "By Jupiter", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
11.
I Didn't Know What Time It Was (from "Too Many Girls", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
12.
Wait Till You See Her (from "By Jupiter", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
13.
Miss Otis Regrets (Arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
14.
What Is This Thing Called Love? (from "Wake Up and Dream", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
15.
After You (from "Gay Divorce", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
16.
3 Preludes: I. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
17.
3 Preludes: II. Andante con moto e poco rubato (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
18.
3 Preludes: III. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
19.
Promenade "Walking the Dog" (From "Shall We Dance") [Arr. Borne for Piano] (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
20.
Merry Andrew (Dance) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
21.
Jasbo Brown Blues (from "Porgy and Bess") (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
22.
Impromptu in Two Keys (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
23.
Two Waltzes in C (from "Pardon my English") (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
24.
Three-Quarter Blues, "Irish Waltz" (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
25.
Rialto Ripples (Rag) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
Disque 2
1.
George Gershwin's Songbook: XIV. Swanee (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
2.
George Gershwin's Songbook: X. Nobody But You (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
3.
George Gershwin's Songbook: III. Do It Again! (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
4.
George Gershwin's Songbook: VI. I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
5.
George Gershwin's Songbook: IV. Fascinating Rhythm (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
6.
George Gershwin's Songbook: XI. Oh, Lady Be Good (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
7.
George Gershwin's Songbook: VIII. The Man I Love (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
8.
George Gershwin's Songbook: XII. Somebody Loves Me (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
9.
George Gershwin's Songbook: XVII. That Certain Feeling (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
10.
George Gershwin's Songbook: XV. Sweet and Low Down (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
11.
George Gershwin's Songbook: I. Clap Yo' Hands (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
12.
George Gershwin's Songbook: II. Do-Do-Do (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
13.
George Gershwin's Songbook: IX. My One and Only (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
14.
George Gershwin's Songbook: XVI. 'S Wonderful (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
15.
George Gershwin's Songbook: XIII. Strike Up the Band (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
16.
George Gershwin's Songbook: VII. Liza (All the Clouds'll Roll Away) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
17.
George Gershwin's Songbook: XVIII. Who Cares? (So Long As You Care For Me) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
18.
George Gershwin's Songbook: V. I Got Rhythm (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
19.
Till The Clouds Roll By (from "Oh Boy!") - Look For The Silver Lining [from "Sally", arr. Rodney Bennett] (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
20.
Up With The Lark (from "Centennial Summer", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
21.
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (from "Roberta", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
22.
The Way You Look Tonight (from "Swing Time", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
23.
Don't Ever Leave Me (from "Sweet Adeline", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
24.
I'm Old-Fashioned (from "You Were Never Lovelier", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
25.
All The Things You Are (from "Very Warm for May", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
26.
Yesterdays (from "Roberta", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
27.
Go, Little Boat (from "Miss 1917", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
28.
Long Ago and Far Away (from "Cover Girl", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
29.
Sure Thing (from "Cover Girl", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30
30.
Why Do I Love You? (from "Show Boat", arr. Rodney Bennett) (Extrait)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett
0:30