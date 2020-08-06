That's the Way It's Got to Be (Body and Soul) & Other Favorites - Live

That's the Way It's Got to Be (Body and Soul) & Other Favorites - Live

Soul

2014

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
2.

Baby I'm the Best Thing for You (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
3.

Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
4.

Million Dollars (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
5.

That's the Way It's Got to Be (Body and Soul) (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
6.

Million Dollars (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
7.

Spoken Interlude (We Sure Enjoy Bringing It to You) (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
8.

That's the Way It's Got to Be (Body and Soul) (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30

8 chansons

38 min

© CW Music - EMG