That Sounds Good
Country
2017
1.
Cry Cry Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
You Won't Have Far To Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Lost On The Desert (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Supper-Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
The Man On The Hill (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
What Do I Care (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Don't Step On Mother's Roses (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
I'd Just Be Fool Enough (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
If The Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Transfusion Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
I Called Him (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Sing It Pretty, Sue (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Casey Jones (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
The Legend Of John Henry's Hammer (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Five Feet High And Rising (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
Home Of The Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Busted (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
Clementine (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
These Things Shall Pass (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
If We Never Meet Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
The Old Account (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
It Could Be You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
I'm Free From The Chain Gang Now (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
33.
Roughneck (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
34.
The Way Of A Woman In Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
35.
Delia's Gone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
36.
Let The Lower Lights Be Burning (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
37.
Dorraine Of Ponchartrain (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
38.
I Walk The Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
39.
Remember Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
40.
Always Alone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30