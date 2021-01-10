The 12 Days of Christmas with Johnny Cash, Vol. 1

The 12 Days of Christmas with Johnny Cash, Vol. 1

Country

2019

1.

Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

That's Enough (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

That's All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Pickin' Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Suppertime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Hank and Joe and Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Don't Step on Mother's Roses (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Run Softly, Blue River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Clementine (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

The Troubadour (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

One More Ride (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

The Story of a Broken Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

I Couldn't Keep from Crying (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Shepherd of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

The Man on the Hill (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

Drink to Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

It Could Be You (Instead of Him) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Just One More (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

I Feel Better All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

I Want to Go Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
33.

The Caretaker (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
34.

Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
35.

Time Changes Everything (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
36.

I'd Just Be Fool Enough (To Fall) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
37.

Transfusion Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
38.

I Will Miss You When You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
39.

My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
40.

Why Do You Punish Me (For Loving You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

40 chansons

1 h 32 min

© All I Have To Do Is Dream