The 12 Days of Christmas with Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

The 12 Days of Christmas with Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

Country

2019

1.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Life Goes On (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

They Wreck of the Old '97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Sugartime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

All over Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

You Tell Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Come in Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Belshazzar (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Thanks a Lot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Blue Train (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

Doin' My Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

Train of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Port of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

My Treasure (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

Born to Lose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

Oh, Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
33.

I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
34.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
35.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
36.

I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
37.

Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
38.

It's Just About Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
39.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
40.

You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

40 chansons

1 h 29 min

© All I Have To Do Is Dream