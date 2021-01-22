The 12 Inch Collection
R&B
1993
1.
Uptown Festival (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
2.
Take That to the Bank (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
3.
The Second Time Around (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
4.
Right in the Socket (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
5.
Full of Fire (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
6.
Make That Move (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
7.
A Night to Remember (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
8.
I Can Make You Feel Good (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
9.
Dead Giveaway (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
10.
Over and Over (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
11.
Dancing in the Sheets (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
12.
Circumstantial Evidence (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30
13.
This Is for the Lover in You (Extrait)
Shalamar
0:30