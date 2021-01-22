The 12 Inch Collection

The 12 Inch Collection

R&B

1993

1.

Uptown Festival (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
2.

Take That to the Bank (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
3.

The Second Time Around (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
4.

Right in the Socket (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
5.

Full of Fire (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
6.

Make That Move (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
7.

A Night to Remember (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
8.

I Can Make You Feel Good (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
9.

Dead Giveaway (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
10.

Over and Over (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
11.

Dancing in the Sheets (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
12.

Circumstantial Evidence (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
13.

This Is for the Lover in You (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 15 min

© UNIDISC MUSIC INC.

