The 25 Best Songs

The 25 Best Songs

Pop

2016

1.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin'on (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Johnny B Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Money (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Break Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Who Will the Next Fool Be (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

The Wild Side of Life (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

It All Depends (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Fools Like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Roll over Beethoven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 07 min

© G Records