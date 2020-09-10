The Absence
Pop
2012
1.
Mira (Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
2.
Amalia (Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
3.
So Long (Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
4.
So We Meet Again My Heartache (Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
5.
Lisboa (Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
6.
Impossible Love (Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
7.
If I Tell You I Love You (Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
8.
Goodbye (Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
9.
Se Voce Me Ama (Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
10.
My Heart Won't Have It Any Other Way (Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30
11.
Iemanja (Extrait)
Melody Gardot
0:30