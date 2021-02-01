The Agent Intellect
Rock
2015
1.
The Devil in His Youth (Extrait)
Protomartyr
0:30
2.
Cowards Starve (Extrait)
Protomartyr
0:30
3.
I Forgive You (Extrait)
Protomartyr
0:30
4.
Boyce or Boice (Extrait)
Protomartyr
0:30
5.
Pontiac 87 (Extrait)
Protomartyr
0:30
6.
Uncle Mother's (Extrait)
Protomartyr
0:30
7.
Dope Cloud (Extrait)
Protomartyr
0:30
8.
The Hermit (Extrait)
Protomartyr
0:30
9.
Clandestine Time (Extrait)
Protomartyr
0:30
10.
Why Does It Shake? (Extrait)
Protomartyr
0:30
11.
Ellen (Extrait)
Protomartyr
0:30
12.
Feast of Stephen (Extrait)
Protomartyr
0:30