The Agent Intellect

Rock

2015

1.

The Devil in His Youth (Extrait)

Protomartyr

0:30
2.

Cowards Starve (Extrait)

Protomartyr

0:30
3.

I Forgive You (Extrait)

Protomartyr

0:30
4.

Boyce or Boice (Extrait)

Protomartyr

0:30
5.

Pontiac 87 (Extrait)

Protomartyr

0:30
6.

Uncle Mother's (Extrait)

Protomartyr

0:30
7.

Dope Cloud (Extrait)

Protomartyr

0:30
8.

The Hermit (Extrait)

Protomartyr

0:30
9.

Clandestine Time (Extrait)

Protomartyr

0:30
10.

Why Does It Shake? (Extrait)

Protomartyr

0:30
11.

Ellen (Extrait)

Protomartyr

0:30
12.

Feast of Stephen (Extrait)

Protomartyr

0:30

12 chansons

44 min

© Hardly Art