The Album

Musique électronique

1993

1.

Temptation (Extrait)

Co.Ro.

0:30
2.

4 Your Love (Extrait)

Co.Ro.

0:30
3.

Because the Night (Extrait)

Co.Ro.

0:30
4.

I Break Down and Cry (Extrait)

Co.Ro.

0:30
5.

Over and Over (Extrait)

Co.Ro.

0:30
6.

I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight (Extrait)

Co.Ro.

0:30
7.

Get over It (Extrait)

Co.Ro.

0:30
8.

There's Something Going On (Extrait)

Co.Ro.

0:30
9.

Was It so Bad for You (Extrait)

Co.Ro.

0:30
10.

Mirror Man (Extrait)

Co.Ro.

0:30
11.

Dorian Gray (Extrait)

Co.Ro.

0:30

11 chansons

49 min

© Propio