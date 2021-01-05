The Art of Counter Tenor

Musique classique

1999

Disque 1

1.

1. "Nisi Dominus" (Allegro) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
2.

2. "Vanum est vobis" (Largo) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
3.

3. "Surgite" (Presto) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
4.

4. "Cum dederit" (Andante) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
5.

5. "Sicut sagittae" (Allegro) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
6.

6. "Beatus vir" (Andante) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
7.

7. "Gloria Patri" (Larghetto) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
8.

8. "Sicut erat in principio" (Allegro) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
9.

9. "Amen" (Allegro) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
10.

1. Stabat Mater (Largo) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
11.

2. "Cuius animam" (Adagissimo) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
12.

3. "O quam tristis" (Andante) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
13.

4. "Quis est homo" (Largo) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
14.

5. "Quis non posset" (Adagissimo) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
15.

6. "Pro peccatis" (Andante) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
16.

7. "Eja Mater" (Largo) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
17.

8. "Fac ut ardeat" (Lento) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
18.

9. "Amen" (Allegro) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
19.

1. "Salve Regina" (Andante) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
20.

2. "Ad te clamamus" (Allegro) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
21.

3. "Ad te suspiramus" (Larghetto) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
22.

4. "Eja ergo" (Allegro) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
23.

5. "Et Jesum" (Andante molto) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
24.

6. "O clemens" (Andante) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Hymen, Haste, Thy Torch Prepare (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
2.

Your Tuneful Voice My Tale Would Tell (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
3.

Despair No More Shall Wound Me (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
4.

6. "But who may abide the day of his coming" (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
5.

34a. "Thou art gone up on high" (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
6.

Schütz: Motet: "Auf dem Gebirge hat man ein Geschrei gehöret" (SWV 396) (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
7.

Qui sedes ad dexteram Patris (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
8.

Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
9.

39. "Erbarme dich" (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
10.

No. 60 "Sehet, Jesus hat die Hand" (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
11.

No.7 Aria (Alt): "Von den Stricken meiner Sünden" (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
12.

No.30 Aria (Alt): " Es ist vollbracht " (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
13.

No. 3 Aria: "Schäme dich, o Seele nicht" (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
14.

5. "Wie starb die Heldin so vergnügt" (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
15.

3a. Aria: "In deine Hände befehl ich meinen Geist" (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
16.

3. Sound The Trumpet, Sound (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
17.

The pale and the purple rose (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30
18.

Sound, trumpets, sound! (Extrait)

Michael Chance

0:30

42 chansons

2 h 13 min

© Archiv Produktion