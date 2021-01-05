The Art of Counter Tenor
Musique classique
1999
Disque 1
1.
1. "Nisi Dominus" (Allegro) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
2.
2. "Vanum est vobis" (Largo) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
3.
3. "Surgite" (Presto) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
4.
4. "Cum dederit" (Andante) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
5.
5. "Sicut sagittae" (Allegro) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
6.
6. "Beatus vir" (Andante) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
7.
7. "Gloria Patri" (Larghetto) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
8.
8. "Sicut erat in principio" (Allegro) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
9.
9. "Amen" (Allegro) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
10.
1. Stabat Mater (Largo) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
11.
2. "Cuius animam" (Adagissimo) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
12.
3. "O quam tristis" (Andante) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
13.
4. "Quis est homo" (Largo) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
14.
5. "Quis non posset" (Adagissimo) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
15.
6. "Pro peccatis" (Andante) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
16.
7. "Eja Mater" (Largo) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
17.
8. "Fac ut ardeat" (Lento) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
18.
9. "Amen" (Allegro) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
19.
1. "Salve Regina" (Andante) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
20.
2. "Ad te clamamus" (Allegro) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
21.
3. "Ad te suspiramus" (Larghetto) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
22.
4. "Eja ergo" (Allegro) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
23.
5. "Et Jesum" (Andante molto) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
24.
6. "O clemens" (Andante) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Hymen, Haste, Thy Torch Prepare (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
2.
Your Tuneful Voice My Tale Would Tell (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
3.
Despair No More Shall Wound Me (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
4.
6. "But who may abide the day of his coming" (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
5.
34a. "Thou art gone up on high" (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
6.
Schütz: Motet: "Auf dem Gebirge hat man ein Geschrei gehöret" (SWV 396) (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
7.
Qui sedes ad dexteram Patris (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
8.
Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
9.
39. "Erbarme dich" (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
10.
No. 60 "Sehet, Jesus hat die Hand" (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
11.
No.7 Aria (Alt): "Von den Stricken meiner Sünden" (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
12.
No.30 Aria (Alt): " Es ist vollbracht " (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
13.
No. 3 Aria: "Schäme dich, o Seele nicht" (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
14.
5. "Wie starb die Heldin so vergnügt" (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
15.
3a. Aria: "In deine Hände befehl ich meinen Geist" (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
16.
3. Sound The Trumpet, Sound (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
17.
The pale and the purple rose (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30
18.
Sound, trumpets, sound! (Extrait)
Michael Chance
0:30