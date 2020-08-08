The Art of Henry Neighaus, Vol. II: Scriabin, Works for Piano
Musique classique
2005
1.
Feuillet d'album op.45 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
2.
Poeme "Vers la Flamme op.72 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
3.
Prelude op.11 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
4.
Prelude op.11 no.4 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
5.
Prelude op.11 no.5 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
6.
Prelude op.11 no.8 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
7.
Prelude op.11 no.9 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
8.
Prelude op.11 no.10 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
9.
Prelude op.11 no.11 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
10.
Prelude op.11 no.12 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
11.
Prelude op. 13 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
12.
Prelude op. 13 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
13.
Prelude op. 13 no.3 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
14.
Prelude op. 13 no.4 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
15.
Prelude op. 13 no.5 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
16.
Prelude op. 13 no.6 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
17.
Prelude op. 9 for the left hand (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
18.
Nocturne op.9 for the left hand (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
19.
Fantasie in B minor op.28 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
20.
Poeme op.32 no.1 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
21.
Poeme op.32 no.2 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
22.
"Desir" op.57 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
23.
"Caresse dansee" op.57 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
24.
"Masques" op.63 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
25.
"Etrangete" op.63 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
26.
Sonata no.9 op.68 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30
27.
Sonata no.10 op.70 (Extrait)
Alexander Scriabin
0:30