The Art of Henry Neighaus, Vol. II: Scriabin, Works for Piano

Musique classique

2005

1.

Feuillet d'album op.45 no.1 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
2.

Poeme "Vers la Flamme op.72 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
3.

Prelude op.11 no.2 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
4.

Prelude op.11 no.4 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
5.

Prelude op.11 no.5 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
6.

Prelude op.11 no.8 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
7.

Prelude op.11 no.9 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
8.

Prelude op.11 no.10 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
9.

Prelude op.11 no.11 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
10.

Prelude op.11 no.12 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
11.

Prelude op. 13 no.1 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
12.

Prelude op. 13 no.2 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
13.

Prelude op. 13 no.3 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
14.

Prelude op. 13 no.4 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
15.

Prelude op. 13 no.5 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
16.

Prelude op. 13 no.6 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
17.

Prelude op. 9 for the left hand (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
18.

Nocturne op.9 for the left hand (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
19.

Fantasie in B minor op.28 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
20.

Poeme op.32 no.1 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
21.

Poeme op.32 no.2 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
22.

"Desir" op.57 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
23.

"Caresse dansee" op.57 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
24.

"Masques" op.63 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
25.

"Etrangete" op.63 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
26.

Sonata no.9 op.68 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30
27.

Sonata no.10 op.70 (Extrait)

Alexander Scriabin

0:30

27 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Classical Records