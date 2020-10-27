The Art of Karl Böhm

The Art of Karl Böhm

Musique classique

2020

1.

Overture (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
2.

3. Menuetto (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
3.

J. Strauss II, Josef Strauss: Pizzicato Polka (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
4.

J. Strauss II: Perpetuum mobile, Op.257 (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
5.

Thema: Andante grazioso (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
6.

13. Le cygne (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
7.

4. Gewitter, Sturm. Allegro (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
8.

3. Menuetto (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
9.

Prelude To Act III (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
10.

Ouverture (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
11.

Ouverture (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
12.

3. Sequentia: VI. Lacrimosa (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
13.

2. Rondò. Allegro, K.514 (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
14.

Erdenflug (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
15.

Ablösung im Sommer "Kuckuck hat sich zu Tode gefallen" (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
16.

Selbstgefühl "Ich weiss nicht, wie mir ist" (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
17.

Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
18.

Zu Straßburg auf der Schanz "Zu Straßburg auf der Schanz', da ging mein Trauern an" (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
19.

3. Andante grazioso (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
20.

4. Adagio (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
21.

5. Allegro (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
22.

Var. I. L'istesso tempo (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
23.

Var. II. Poco agitato (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
24.

Var. III. Con moto (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
25.

Var. V. Quasi presto (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
26.

Var. IV. Vivace (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
27.

Var. VI. Sostenuto (quasi adagietto) (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
28.

Var. VII. Andante grazioso (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
29.

Var. VIII. Molto sostenuto (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
30.

Fugue: Allegretto grazioso (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
31.

3. Rondo (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
32.

4. Finale (Allegro) (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
33.

4. Molto allegro (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
34.

2. Von den Hinterweltlern (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
35.

3. Von der großen Sehnsucht (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
36.

4. Von den Freuden und Leidenschaften (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
37.

5. Das Grablied (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
38.

6. Von der Wissenschaft (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
39.

7. Der Genesende (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
40.

9. Das Nachtwandlerlied (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
41.

"Sull’aria ... Che soave zeffiretto" (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
42.

1. Prelude (Sonnenaufgang) (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
43.

J. Strauss II: Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka, Op.214 (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
44.

3. Un poco allegretto e grazioso (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
45.

3. Lustiges Zusammensein der Landleute. Allegro (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
46.

Introduction (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
47.

1. Der Held (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
48.

3. Allegretto grazioso (Quasi andantino) - Presto ma non assai (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
49.

2. Romanze (Ziemlich langsam) (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
50.

3. Scherzo (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
51.

Ouvertüre (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
52.

1. Allegro (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
53.

2. Romanze (Larghetto) (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
54.

Aquarium - Personnages à longues oreilles (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
55.

3. Menuetto (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
56.

Fossiles (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
57.

Tortues - L'Éléphant - Kangourous (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
58.

2. Des Helden Widersacher (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
59.

Stille vor dem Sturm (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
60.

3. Rondo (Tempo di menuetto) (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
61.

Le coucou au fond des bois - Volière - Pianistes (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
62.

1. Allegro molto (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
63.

4. Presto (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
64.

1. Allegro con spirito (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
65.

Um Mitternacht (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
66.

Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
67.

Blicke mir nicht in die Lieder (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
68.

Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
69.

2. Adagio un poco mosso (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
70.

3. Allegro vivace (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
71.

4. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
72.

3. Allegro (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
73.

4. Allegro con brio (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
74.

8. Das Tanzlied (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
75.

3. Finale (Presto) (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
76.

Overture (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
77.

3. Rondo (Allegro) (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30
78.

Prelude (Extrait)

Karl Böhm

0:30

78 chansons

5 h 32 min

© UMG Recordings, Inc.