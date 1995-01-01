The Art of Paul McCreesh
Musique classique
2020
1.
Tavener: Hymn To The Mother Of God (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
2.
Josquin Des Prez: Ave Maria - (4vv) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
3.
Stravinsky: Ave Maria (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
4.
Swayne: Magnificat 1 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
5.
Mouton: Nesciens Mater virgo virum - motet: 8vv (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
6.
Traditional: There Is No Rose Of Swych Vertu (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
7.
Howells: A Spotless Rose (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
8.
Adès: The Fayrax Carol (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
9.
Palestrina: Stabat Mater (8vv) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
10.
MacMillan: Seinte Mari moder milde (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
11.
Grieg: Ave Maris Stella (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
12.
Bax: Mater ora filium (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
13.
Górecki: Totus Tuus, Op.60 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
14.
Traditional: Birjina gaztettobat zegoen (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
15.
Tallis: Miserere nostri (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
16.
Traditional: Clangat pastor in tuba - Responsory And Prose For The Feast Of St. Thomas à Becket (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
17.
Parsons: Ave maria - Motet, 5vv (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
18.
Britten: A Hymn To The Virgin (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
19.
Byrd: Christe, qui lux es (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
20.
Sheppard: Media vita (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
21.
Bennett: A Good-Night (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
22.
Tavener: Song For Athene (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
23.
Sheppard: In pace in idipsum (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
24.
Holst: Nunc Dimittis (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
25.
Harris: Bring Us, O Lord God (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
26.
Howells: Take Him, Earth For Cherishing (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
27.
Gregorian Chant: In paradisum (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
28.
1. Domine ad adiuvandum a 6 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
29.
Antiphona ad Psalmum 109: Missus est Angelus Gabriel (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
30.
Psalmus I: Dixit Dominus a 6 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
31.
Nigra sum a 1 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
32.
Antiphona ad Psalmum 112: Ave Maria gratia plena (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
33.
Psalmus II: Laudate, pueri Dominum a 8 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
34.
Cima: Canzon quarta: La Pace (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
35.
Antiphona ad Psalmum 121: Ne timeas Maria (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
36.
Psalmus III: Laetatus sum a 6 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
37.
Pasquini: Toccata (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
38.
Antiphona ad Psalmum 126: Dabit ei Dominus (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
39.
Psalmus IV: Nisi Dominus a 10 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
40.
Organ: Dialogo secondo (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
41.
Antiphona ad Psalmum 147: Ecce ancilla Domini (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
42.
Psalmus V: Lauda Jerusalem a 7 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
43.
Pulchra es a 2 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
44.
Antiphona ad "Ave Maris stella": Ecce virgo concipiet (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
45.
Ave maris stella a 8 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
46.
Versicle after "Ave maris stella": Ave Maria gratia plena (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:15
47.
Antiphona ad Magnificat: Spiritus sanctus in te descendet (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
48.
Magnificat I a 7 - Magnificat anima mea (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
49.
Magnificat I a 7 - Et exultavit (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
50.
Magnificat I a 7 - Quia respexit (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
51.
Magnificat I a 7 - Quia fecit (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
52.
Magnificat I a 7 - Et misericordia (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
53.
Magnificat I a 7 - Fecit potentiam (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
54.
Magnificat I a 7 - Deposuit potentes (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
55.
Magnificat I a 7 - Esurientes implevit (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
56.
Magnificat I a 7 - Suscepit Israel (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
57.
Magnificat I a 7 - Sicut locutus est (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
58.
Magnificat I a 7 - Gloria Patri et Filio (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
59.
Magnificat I a 7 - Sicut erat in principio (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
60.
Sonata sopra Sancta Maria a 1 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
61.
Post Magnificat: Dominus vobiscum - Deus qui de beatae Mariae virginis (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
62.
Ante Duo Seraphim: Dominus vobiscum - Alleluia (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
63.
Duo seraphim a 3 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
64.
Fidelium animae (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:16
65.
Johnstone: Free Improvisation (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
66.
Audi coelum a 8 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
67.
Conclusio: Divinum auxilium (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:29
68.
La Foscarina (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
69.
Muffat: Ciacona (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
70.
Kyrie (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
71.
Gloria (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
72.
Schmelzer: Sonata XIII (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
73.
Credo (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
74.
Megerle: Peccator and consolator (à 2) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
75.
Sanctus (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
76.
Frescobaldi: Praeludium legatura (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
77.
Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
78.
Lassus: Ave verum corpus (à 6) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
79.
Schmelzer: Sonata II (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
80.
Anonymous: Praeludium (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
81.
Introitus (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
82.
Kyrie (I) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
83.
Dies irae (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
84.
Domine Jesu Christe (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
85.
Sanctus (I) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
86.
Agnus Dei (I) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
87.
Lux aeterna (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
88.
: Media vita in morte sumus (à 6) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
89.
Anonymous: Canción (untitled) a 6 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
90.
Cabezón: Tiento para organo: Verso II, glosado en el tiple, Tono V (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
91.
Gregorian Chant: Deus in adjutorium - Domine ad adjuvandum (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
92.
Gregorian Chant: Sacerdos in aeternum Christus (Antiphona) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
93.
Romero: Dixit Dominus (Psalmus) a 16 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
94.
Gregorian Chant: Sacerdos in aeternum Christus (Antiphona) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
95.
Gregorian Chant: Miserator Dominus (Antiphona) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
96.
Cabezón: Confitebor tibi (Psalmus), alternatim fabordones Tono II (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
97.
Gregorian Chant: Miserator Dominus (Antiphona) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
98.
Gregorian Chant: Calicem salutaris accipiam (Antiphona) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
99.
Rogier: Credidi (Psalmus), alternatim fabordones a 5, Tono III (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
100.
Gregorian Chant: Calicem salutaris accipiam (Antiphona) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
101.
Gregorian Chant: Sicut novellae olivarum (Antiphona) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
102.
Cabezón: Beati omnes (Psalmus), alternatim fabordones del cuarto tono (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
103.
Gregorian Chant: Sicut novellae olivarum (Antiphona) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
104.
Gregorian Chant: Qui pacem ponit fines Ecclesiae (Antiphona) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
105.
Guerrero: Lauda Jerusalem (alternatim fabordones a6 /a 4) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
106.
Gregorian Chant: Qui pacem ponit fines Ecclesiae (Antiphona) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
107.
Gregorian Chant: Fratres, ego enim accepi (Capitulum) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
108.
Urreda: Tantum ergo sacramentum a4 (Tiento para organo) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
109.
Nobis datus a 4 (Guerrero) - In supremae nocte coenae - Verbum caro a 4 (Guerrero) - Tantum ergo sacramentum - Nobis datus a 6 (Gaudí) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
110.
Gregorian Chant: Panem de caelo (Versiculus) / Omne delectamentum (Responsorium) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
111.
Gregorian Chant: O quam suavis est, Domine (Antiphona ad Magnificat) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
112.
with verses I, II, IV, VI, VII from Antonio de Cabezón (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
113.
Lobo: O quam suavis est, Domine (Antiphona ad Magnificat) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
114.
Gregorian Chant: Dominus vobiscum - Deus, qui nobis sub Sacramento (Oratio) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
115.
Gregorian Chant: Benedicamus Domino (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
116.
Gregorian Chant: Pange lingua gloriosi - Free improvisation in alternatim (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
117.
Rogier: Cancion a 5 (Untitled) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
118.
Rogier: Regina caeli laetare/Resurrexi (Cancion a 5) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
119.
Rogier: Cancion a 5 (Untitled) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
120.
Lobo: Ego flos campi a 4 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
121.
Urreda: Pange Lingua (Cancionero de Segovia: 16th century Spain) - Lerma version a 5 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
122.
Cabezón: Fabordon del primo tono, Glosado en tiple (Tiento para arpa) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
123.
Victoria: Tu es Petrus a 6 (Commemoratio de dedicatione templi) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
124.
Gregorian Chant: Haec est domus / Benefuntata est / Oremus (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
125.
Guerrero: Beatus es et bene tibi a 4 (Commemoratio de S Sebastiane) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
126.
Gregorian Chant: Ora pro nobis / Ut digni efficiamur / Oremus (Versiculus, Responsorium et Oratio) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
127.
Victoria: Salve Regina a 8 (Antiphona de Beatae Mariae Viginis) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
128.
Gregorian Chant: Ora pro nobis / Ut digni efficiamur / Oremus (Versiculus, Responsorium et Oratio) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
129.
Gregorian Chant: Benedicamus Domino / Deo dicamus gratias / Sanctissimae Trinitati (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
130.
Gombert: Mon seul a 7 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
131.
1. Sinfonia (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
132.
2. Adagio (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
133.
3. Chorus: Kommt, eilet und laufet (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
134.
4. Recitativo: O kalter Männer Sinn (Alto, Soprano, Tenor, Bass) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
135.
5. Aria: Seele, deine Spezereien (Soprano) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
136.
6. Recitativo: Hier ist die Gruft (Tenor, Bass, Alto) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
137.
7. Aria: Sanfte soll mein Todeskummer (Tenor) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
138.
8. Recitativo: Indessen seufzen wir (Soprano, Alto) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
139.
9. Aria: Saget, saget mir geschwinde (Alto) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
140.
10. Recitativo: Wir sind erfreut (Bass) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
141.
11. Chorus: Preis und Dank (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
142.
Chorus: "Magnificat" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
143.
Aria: "Et exsultavit spiritus meus" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
144.
Aria: "Quia respexit humilitatem" (soprano I) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
145.
Chorus: "Omnes generationes" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
146.
Aria: "Quia fecit mihi magna" (bass) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
147.
Aria (Duet): "Et misericordia" (alto, tenor) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
148.
Chorus: "Fecit potentiam" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
149.
Aria: "Deposuit potentes" (tenor) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
150.
Aria: "Esurientes implevit bonis" (alto) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
151.
Trio: Suscepit Israel (soprano I, II, alto) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
152.
Chorus: "Sicut locutus est" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
153.
Chorus: "Gloria Patri" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
154.
Gabrieli: Intonazione del undecimo tono, C 249 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
155.
Gabrieli: Audite principes a 16, C 123 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
156.
Introit "Dominus dixit" - Psalm "Quare fremuerunt" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
157.
Kyrie (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
158.
Gloria (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
159.
Collect "Dominus vobiscum - Deus, qui hanc sacratissimam noctem" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
160.
Prophecy: Haec dicit dominus (Isaiah, IX, 2,6,7) (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
161.
Epistle "Lectio epistolae - Carissime: apparuit" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
162.
Gabrieli: Canzon noni toni a 12, C 183 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
163.
Gospel "Dominus vobiscum - Sequentia sancti Evangelii - In illo tempore" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
164.
Credo (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
165.
Gabrieli: Intonazione del settimo tono, C 245 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
166.
Gabrieli: Salvator noster a 15, C 80 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
167.
Preface "Per omnia saecula - Dominus vobiscum - Sursum corda" Preface proper to First Mass of Christmas "Ver dignum est" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
168.
Sanctus - Benedictus (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
169.
Robert: Toccata: Improvisation on a Theme of Frescobaldi - with Sanctus Bells (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
170.
Gabrieli: O Jesu mi dulcissime a 8, C 56 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
171.
Canon in Festis Duplicibus "Pater Noster" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
172.
Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
173.
Gabrieli: Canzon duodecimi toni (no.3) a 10, C 179 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
174.
Post Communion "Dominus vobiscum - Oremus. Da nobis, quaesumus" - Blessing "Humiliate vos ad benedictionem" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
175.
Gabrieli: Quem Vidistis pastores a 12, C 77 (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
176.
Allegro (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
177.
Larghetto (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
178.
Organo ad libitum (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
179.
Allegro (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
180.
Andante larghetto (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
181.
1. Chorus: How excellent thy Name, O Lord (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
182.
2. Air: An Infant rais'd by thy Command - 3. Trio: Along the Monster Atheist strode (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
183.
4. Chorus: The Youth inspir'd by Thee, O Lord (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
184.
5. Chorus: How excellent thy Name, O Lord (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
185.
6. Recitative: He comes - 7. Air: O Godlike Youth! (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
186.
8. Recitative: Behold, O King, the brave victorious Youth (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
187.
9. Air: O King, your Favours with Delight I take - 10. Recitative: O early Piety! (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
188.
11. Air: What abject Thoughts a Prince can have - 12. Recitative: Yet think, on whom this Honour you bestow (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
189.
13. Air: Birth and Fortune I despise! (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
190.
14. Recitative: Go on, illustrious Pair! - 15. Air: While yet thy Tide of Blood runs high (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
191.
16. Recitative: Thou, Merab, first in Birth - 17. Air: My Soul rejects the Thought - 18. Air: See, see with what a scornful Air - 19. Air: Ah! Lovely Youth! (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
192.
20. Symphony - 21. Recitative: Already see - 22.Chorus: Welcome, welcome mighty King! (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
193.
23. Accompagnato: What do I hear? - 24. Chorus: David his Ten Thousands slew - 25. Accompagnato: To him Ten thousands! (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
194.
26. Air: With Rage I shall burst his Praises to hear! (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
195.
27. Recitative: Imprudent Women! (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
196.
28. Air: Fell Rage and black Despair possessed (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
197.
29. Recitative: This but the smallest Part of Harmony 30. Accompagnato: By thee this Universal Frame (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
198.
31. Recitative: Rack's with Infernal Pains (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:15
199.
32. Air: O Lord, whose Mercies - 33. Symphony (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
200.
34: Recitative: 'Tis all in vain - 35. Air: A Serpent in my Bosom warm'd - 36. Recitative: Has he escaped my Rage? (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
201.
37. Air: Capricious Man (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
202.
38. Accompagnato: O Filial Piety! (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
203.
39. Air: No, no cruel Father, no (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
204.
40. Air: O Lord, whose Providence Ever wakes for their Defence (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
205.
41. Chorus: Preserve him for the Glory of thy Name (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
206.
42. Chorus: Envy! Eldestborn of Hell! (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
207.
43. Recitative: Ah! dearest Friend (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
208.
44. Air: But sooner Jordan's Stream, I swear (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
209.
45. Recitative: O strange Vicissitude! (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
210.
46. Air: Such haughty Beauties (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
211.
47. Recitative: My Father comes - 48. Recitative: Hast thou obey'd my Orders (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
212.
49. Air: Sin not, o King, against the Youth (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
213.
50. Air: As great Jehovah lives (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
214.
51. Air: From Cities storm'd, and Battles won (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
215.
52. Recitative: Appear, my Friend (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:29
216.
53. Air: Your Words, O King - 54. Recitative: Yes he shall wed my Daughter! (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
217.
55. Recitative: A Father's Will (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
218.
56. Duet: O Fairest of ten thousand Fair - 57. Chorus: Is there a Man (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
219.
58. Symphony (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
220.
59. Recitative: Thy Father is as cruel (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
221.
60. Duet: At Persecution I can laugh (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
222.
61. Recitative: Whom dost thou seek? (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
223.
62. Air: No, no, let the Guilty tremble (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
224.
63. Recitative: Mean as he was (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
225.
64. Air: Author of Peace (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
226.
65. Symphony (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
227.
66. Accompagnato: The Time at length is come - 67. Recitative: Where is the Son of Jesse (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
228.
68. Chorus: O fatal Consequence of Rage (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
229.
69. Accompagnato: Wretch that I am - 70. Accompagnato: 'Tis said, here lives a Woman - 71. Recitative: With me what would'st thou? (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
230.
72. Air: Infernal Spirits (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
231.
73. Accompagnato: Why hast thou forc'd me from the Realms of Peace (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
232.
74. Symphony (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
233.
75. Recitative: Whence comest thou? - 76. Air: Impious Wretch, of Race accurst (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
234.
77. March (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
235.
78. Chorus: Mourn Israel (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
236.
79. Air: O let it not in Gath be heard (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
237.
80. Air: From this unhappy Day (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
238.
81. Air: Brave Jonathan his Bow ne'er drew (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
239.
82. Chorus: Eagles were not so swift as they (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:26
240.
83. Air: In sweetest Harmony (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
241.
84. Solo and Chorus: O fatal Day (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
242.
85. Recitative: Ye Men of Judah, weep no more (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
243.
86. Chorus: Gird on thy Sword (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
244.
1a. Ouverture (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
245.
1b. Trio (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
246.
1c. Courante (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
247.
2. Recitative: "'Tis Dioclesian's natal day" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
248.
3. Aria: "Go, my faithful soldier, go" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
249.
4. Chorus Of Heathens: "And draw a blessing down" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
250.
5. Recitative: "Vouchsafe, dread Sir" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
251.
6. Aria: "Racks, gibbets, sword and fire" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
252.
7. Chorus Of Heathens: "For ever thus stand fix'd" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
253.
8. Recitative: "Most cruel edict" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
254.
9. Aria: "The raptur'd soul" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
255.
10. Recitative: "I know thy virtues" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
256.
11. Aria: "Descend, kind Pity" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
257.
12. Recitative: "Though hard, my friends" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:28
258.
13. Aria: "Fond, flatt'ring world, adieu" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
259.
14. Recitative: "Oh bright example" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:27
260.
15. Aria: "Bane of virtue" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
261.
16. Chorus Of Christians: "Come, mighty Father" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
262.
17. Recitative: "Fly, fly, my brethren" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
263.
18. Aria: "As with rosy steps the morn" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
264.
19. Chorus: "All pow'r in heav'n" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
265.
20. Recitative: "Mistaken wretches!" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:21
266.
21. Aria: "Dread the fruits of Christian folly" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
267.
22. Recitative: "Deluded mortal"/Accompagnato: "O worse than death indeed" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
268.
23. Aria: "Angels, ever bright and fair" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
269.
24. Recitative: "Unhappy, happy crew!" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
270.
25. Air: "Kind heaven, if virtue be thy care" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
271.
26. Recitative: "Oh love! how great thy pow'r" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:23
272.
27. Chorus: "Go, gen'rous pious youth" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
273.
28. Recitative: "Ye men of Antioch" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
274.
29. Chorus Of Heathens: "Queen of summer" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
275.
30. Aria: "Wide spread his name" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
276.
31. Recitative: "Return, Septimius" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
277.
32. Chorus Of Heathens: "Venus laughing from the skies" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
278.
33. Sinfony (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
279.
34. Recitative: "Oh thous bright sun!" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
280.
35. Aria: "With darkness deep" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
281.
36. Sinfony (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
282.
37. Recitative: "But why art thou disquieted?" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:21
283.
38. Aria: "O! that I on wings could rise" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
284.
39. Recitative: "Long have I known" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
285.
40. Aria: "Though the honours, that Flora" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
286.
41. Recitative: "O save her then" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
287.
42. Aria: "Deeds of kindness to display" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
288.
43. Recitative: "The clouds begin to veil" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
289.
44. Aria: "Defend her, Heav'n" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
290.
45. Recitative: "Or lull'd with grief" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
291.
46. Aria: "Sweet rose and lily" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
292.
47. Recitative: "O save me, Heav'n" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
293.
48. Aria: "the pilgrim's home" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
294.
49. Accompagnato: "Forbid it, Heav'n!"/Rec.: "Ah! what is liberty" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
295.
50. Duet: "To thee, thou glorious son of worth" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
296.
51. Recitative: "'Tis night" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
297.
52. Chorus Of Christians: "He saw the lovely youth" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
298.
34a. Recitative: "Oh thou bright sun!" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
299.
36a. Sinfony (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
300.
53. Aria: "Lord, to thee each night and day" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
301.
54. Recitative: "But see, the good, the virtuous" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
302.
55. Aria: "When sunk in anguish and despair" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
303.
56. Chorus Of Christians and Theodora: "Blest be the hand" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
304.
57. Recitative: "Undaunted in the court" / Accompagnato: "O my Irene, Heav'n is kind" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
305.
58. Duet: "Whither, Princess, do you fly?" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
306.
59. Recitative: "She's gone disdaining liberty and life" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
307.
60. Aria: "New scenes of joy come crowding on" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
308.
61. Recitative: "Is it a Christian virtue then" / "Be that my doom" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
309.
62. Aria: "From virtue springs each gen'rous deed" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
310.
63. Aria: "Cease, ye slaves, your fruitless pray'r" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
311.
64. Recitative: "'Tis kind, my friends" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
312.
65. Chorus Of Heathens: "How strange their ends" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
313.
66. Recitative: "On me your frowns" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
314.
67. Aria: "Ye ministers of justice" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
315.
68. Recitative: "And must such beauty suffer" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
316.
69. Aria And Duet: "Streams of pleasure ever flowing" / "Thither let our hearts aspire" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
317.
70. Recitative: "Ere this their doom is past" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:21
318.
71. Chorus Of Christians: "O Love divine" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
319.
Overture (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
320.
"Your harps and cymbals" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
321.
"Praise ye the Lord" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
322.
"With pious heart" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
323.
"Almighty Power" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
324.
"Imperial Salomon" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
325.
"Sacred raptures" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
326.
"Throughout the land" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
327.
"Bless'd be the Lord" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
328.
"What tho' I trace" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
329.
"And see my Queen" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
330.
"Bless'd the day" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
331.
"Thou fair inhabitant of Nile" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
332.
"Welcome as the dawn of day" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
333.
"Vain are the transient beauties" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
334.
"Indulge thy faith" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
335.
"My blooming fair" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:10
336.
"Haste to the cedar grove" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
337.
"When thou art absent" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:18
338.
"With thee th'unshelter'd moor" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
339.
"Search round the world" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:20
340.
"May no rash intruder" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
341.
"From the censer" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
342.
"Prais'd be the Lord" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
343.
"When the sun o'er yonder hills" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
344.
"Great prince" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:21
345.
"Thrice bless'd that wise discerning king" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
346.
"My sovereign liege" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
347.
"Words are weak" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
348.
"What says the other" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
349.
"Thy sentence, great king" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
350.
"Withhold, withhold the executing hand!" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:12
351.
"Can I see my infant gor'd" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
352.
"Israel' attend" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
353.
"Thrice bless'd be the king" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
354.
"From the east unto the west" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
355.
"From morn to eve" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:23
356.
"See the tall palm" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:30
357.
"No more shall armed bands" (Extrait)
Paul McCreesh
0:21