The Art of Paul McCreesh

Musique classique

2020

1.

Tavener: Hymn To The Mother Of God (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
2.

Josquin Des Prez: Ave Maria - (4vv) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
3.

Stravinsky: Ave Maria (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
4.

Swayne: Magnificat 1 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
5.

Mouton: Nesciens Mater virgo virum - motet: 8vv (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
6.

Traditional: There Is No Rose Of Swych Vertu (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
7.

Howells: A Spotless Rose (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
8.

Adès: The Fayrax Carol (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
9.

Palestrina: Stabat Mater (8vv) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
10.

MacMillan: Seinte Mari moder milde (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
11.

Grieg: Ave Maris Stella (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
12.

Bax: Mater ora filium (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
13.

Górecki: Totus Tuus, Op.60 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
14.

Traditional: Birjina gaztettobat zegoen (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
15.

Tallis: Miserere nostri (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
16.

Traditional: Clangat pastor in tuba - Responsory And Prose For The Feast Of St. Thomas à Becket (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
17.

Parsons: Ave maria - Motet, 5vv (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
18.

Britten: A Hymn To The Virgin (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
19.

Byrd: Christe, qui lux es (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
20.

Sheppard: Media vita (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
21.

Bennett: A Good-Night (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
22.

Tavener: Song For Athene (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
23.

Sheppard: In pace in idipsum (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
24.

Holst: Nunc Dimittis (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
25.

Harris: Bring Us, O Lord God (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
26.

Howells: Take Him, Earth For Cherishing (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
27.

Gregorian Chant: In paradisum (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
28.

1. Domine ad adiuvandum a 6 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
29.

Antiphona ad Psalmum 109: Missus est Angelus Gabriel (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
30.

Psalmus I: Dixit Dominus a 6 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
31.

Nigra sum a 1 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
32.

Antiphona ad Psalmum 112: Ave Maria gratia plena (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
33.

Psalmus II: Laudate, pueri Dominum a 8 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
34.

Cima: Canzon quarta: La Pace (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
35.

Antiphona ad Psalmum 121: Ne timeas Maria (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
36.

Psalmus III: Laetatus sum a 6 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
37.

Pasquini: Toccata (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
38.

Antiphona ad Psalmum 126: Dabit ei Dominus (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
39.

Psalmus IV: Nisi Dominus a 10 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
40.

Organ: Dialogo secondo (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
41.

Antiphona ad Psalmum 147: Ecce ancilla Domini (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
42.

Psalmus V: Lauda Jerusalem a 7 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
43.

Pulchra es a 2 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
44.

Antiphona ad "Ave Maris stella": Ecce virgo concipiet (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
45.

Ave maris stella a 8 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
46.

Versicle after "Ave maris stella": Ave Maria gratia plena (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:15
47.

Antiphona ad Magnificat: Spiritus sanctus in te descendet (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
48.

Magnificat I a 7 - Magnificat anima mea (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
49.

Magnificat I a 7 - Et exultavit (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
50.

Magnificat I a 7 - Quia respexit (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
51.

Magnificat I a 7 - Quia fecit (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
52.

Magnificat I a 7 - Et misericordia (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
53.

Magnificat I a 7 - Fecit potentiam (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
54.

Magnificat I a 7 - Deposuit potentes (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
55.

Magnificat I a 7 - Esurientes implevit (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
56.

Magnificat I a 7 - Suscepit Israel (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
57.

Magnificat I a 7 - Sicut locutus est (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
58.

Magnificat I a 7 - Gloria Patri et Filio (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
59.

Magnificat I a 7 - Sicut erat in principio (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
60.

Sonata sopra Sancta Maria a 1 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
61.

Post Magnificat: Dominus vobiscum - Deus qui de beatae Mariae virginis (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
62.

Ante Duo Seraphim: Dominus vobiscum - Alleluia (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
63.

Duo seraphim a 3 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
64.

Fidelium animae (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:16
65.

Johnstone: Free Improvisation (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
66.

Audi coelum a 8 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
67.

Conclusio: Divinum auxilium (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:29
68.

La Foscarina (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
69.

Muffat: Ciacona (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
70.

Kyrie (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
71.

Gloria (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
72.

Schmelzer: Sonata XIII (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
73.

Credo (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
74.

Megerle: Peccator and consolator (à 2) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
75.

Sanctus (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
76.

Frescobaldi: Praeludium legatura (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
77.

Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
78.

Lassus: Ave verum corpus (à 6) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
79.

Schmelzer: Sonata II (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
80.

Anonymous: Praeludium (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
81.

Introitus (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
82.

Kyrie (I) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
83.

Dies irae (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
84.

Domine Jesu Christe (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
85.

Sanctus (I) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
86.

Agnus Dei (I) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
87.

Lux aeterna (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
88.

: Media vita in morte sumus (à 6) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
89.

Anonymous: Canción (untitled) a 6 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
90.

Cabezón: Tiento para organo: Verso II, glosado en el tiple, Tono V (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
91.

Gregorian Chant: Deus in adjutorium - Domine ad adjuvandum (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
92.

Gregorian Chant: Sacerdos in aeternum Christus (Antiphona) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
93.

Romero: Dixit Dominus (Psalmus) a 16 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
94.

Gregorian Chant: Sacerdos in aeternum Christus (Antiphona) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
95.

Gregorian Chant: Miserator Dominus (Antiphona) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
96.

Cabezón: Confitebor tibi (Psalmus), alternatim fabordones Tono II (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
97.

Gregorian Chant: Miserator Dominus (Antiphona) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
98.

Gregorian Chant: Calicem salutaris accipiam (Antiphona) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
99.

Rogier: Credidi (Psalmus), alternatim fabordones a 5, Tono III (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
100.

Gregorian Chant: Calicem salutaris accipiam (Antiphona) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
101.

Gregorian Chant: Sicut novellae olivarum (Antiphona) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
102.

Cabezón: Beati omnes (Psalmus), alternatim fabordones del cuarto tono (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
103.

Gregorian Chant: Sicut novellae olivarum (Antiphona) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
104.

Gregorian Chant: Qui pacem ponit fines Ecclesiae (Antiphona) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
105.

Guerrero: Lauda Jerusalem (alternatim fabordones a6 /a 4) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
106.

Gregorian Chant: Qui pacem ponit fines Ecclesiae (Antiphona) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
107.

Gregorian Chant: Fratres, ego enim accepi (Capitulum) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
108.

Urreda: Tantum ergo sacramentum a4 (Tiento para organo) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
109.

Nobis datus a 4 (Guerrero) - In supremae nocte coenae - Verbum caro a 4 (Guerrero) - Tantum ergo sacramentum - Nobis datus a 6 (Gaudí) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
110.

Gregorian Chant: Panem de caelo (Versiculus) / Omne delectamentum (Responsorium) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
111.

Gregorian Chant: O quam suavis est, Domine (Antiphona ad Magnificat) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
112.

with verses I, II, IV, VI, VII from Antonio de Cabezón (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
113.

Lobo: O quam suavis est, Domine (Antiphona ad Magnificat) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
114.

Gregorian Chant: Dominus vobiscum - Deus, qui nobis sub Sacramento (Oratio) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
115.

Gregorian Chant: Benedicamus Domino (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
116.

Gregorian Chant: Pange lingua gloriosi - Free improvisation in alternatim (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
117.

Rogier: Cancion a 5 (Untitled) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
118.

Rogier: Regina caeli laetare/Resurrexi (Cancion a 5) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
119.

Rogier: Cancion a 5 (Untitled) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
120.

Lobo: Ego flos campi a 4 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
121.

Urreda: Pange Lingua (Cancionero de Segovia: 16th century Spain) - Lerma version a 5 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
122.

Cabezón: Fabordon del primo tono, Glosado en tiple (Tiento para arpa) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
123.

Victoria: Tu es Petrus a 6 (Commemoratio de dedicatione templi) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
124.

Gregorian Chant: Haec est domus / Benefuntata est / Oremus (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
125.

Guerrero: Beatus es et bene tibi a 4 (Commemoratio de S Sebastiane) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
126.

Gregorian Chant: Ora pro nobis / Ut digni efficiamur / Oremus (Versiculus, Responsorium et Oratio) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
127.

Victoria: Salve Regina a 8 (Antiphona de Beatae Mariae Viginis) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
128.

Gregorian Chant: Ora pro nobis / Ut digni efficiamur / Oremus (Versiculus, Responsorium et Oratio) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
129.

Gregorian Chant: Benedicamus Domino / Deo dicamus gratias / Sanctissimae Trinitati (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
130.

Gombert: Mon seul a 7 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
131.

1. Sinfonia (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
132.

2. Adagio (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
133.

3. Chorus: Kommt, eilet und laufet (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
134.

4. Recitativo: O kalter Männer Sinn (Alto, Soprano, Tenor, Bass) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
135.

5. Aria: Seele, deine Spezereien (Soprano) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
136.

6. Recitativo: Hier ist die Gruft (Tenor, Bass, Alto) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
137.

7. Aria: Sanfte soll mein Todeskummer (Tenor) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
138.

8. Recitativo: Indessen seufzen wir (Soprano, Alto) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
139.

9. Aria: Saget, saget mir geschwinde (Alto) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
140.

10. Recitativo: Wir sind erfreut (Bass) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
141.

11. Chorus: Preis und Dank (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
142.

Chorus: "Magnificat" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
143.

Aria: "Et exsultavit spiritus meus" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
144.

Aria: "Quia respexit humilitatem" (soprano I) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
145.

Chorus: "Omnes generationes" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
146.

Aria: "Quia fecit mihi magna" (bass) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
147.

Aria (Duet): "Et misericordia" (alto, tenor) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
148.

Chorus: "Fecit potentiam" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
149.

Aria: "Deposuit potentes" (tenor) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
150.

Aria: "Esurientes implevit bonis" (alto) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
151.

Trio: Suscepit Israel (soprano I, II, alto) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
152.

Chorus: "Sicut locutus est" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
153.

Chorus: "Gloria Patri" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
154.

Gabrieli: Intonazione del undecimo tono, C 249 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
155.

Gabrieli: Audite principes a 16, C 123 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
156.

Introit "Dominus dixit" - Psalm "Quare fremuerunt" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
157.

Kyrie (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
158.

Gloria (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
159.

Collect "Dominus vobiscum - Deus, qui hanc sacratissimam noctem" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
160.

Prophecy: Haec dicit dominus (Isaiah, IX, 2,6,7) (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
161.

Epistle "Lectio epistolae - Carissime: apparuit" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
162.

Gabrieli: Canzon noni toni a 12, C 183 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
163.

Gospel "Dominus vobiscum - Sequentia sancti Evangelii - In illo tempore" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
164.

Credo (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
165.

Gabrieli: Intonazione del settimo tono, C 245 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
166.

Gabrieli: Salvator noster a 15, C 80 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
167.

Preface "Per omnia saecula - Dominus vobiscum - Sursum corda" Preface proper to First Mass of Christmas "Ver dignum est" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
168.

Sanctus - Benedictus (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
169.

Robert: Toccata: Improvisation on a Theme of Frescobaldi - with Sanctus Bells (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
170.

Gabrieli: O Jesu mi dulcissime a 8, C 56 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
171.

Canon in Festis Duplicibus "Pater Noster" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
172.

Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
173.

Gabrieli: Canzon duodecimi toni (no.3) a 10, C 179 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
174.

Post Communion "Dominus vobiscum - Oremus. Da nobis, quaesumus" - Blessing "Humiliate vos ad benedictionem" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
175.

Gabrieli: Quem Vidistis pastores a 12, C 77 (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
176.

Allegro (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
177.

Larghetto (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
178.

Organo ad libitum (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
179.

Allegro (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
180.

Andante larghetto (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
181.

1. Chorus: How excellent thy Name, O Lord (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
182.

2. Air: An Infant rais'd by thy Command - 3. Trio: Along the Monster Atheist strode (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
183.

4. Chorus: The Youth inspir'd by Thee, O Lord (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
184.

5. Chorus: How excellent thy Name, O Lord (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
185.

6. Recitative: He comes - 7. Air: O Godlike Youth! (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
186.

8. Recitative: Behold, O King, the brave victorious Youth (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
187.

9. Air: O King, your Favours with Delight I take - 10. Recitative: O early Piety! (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
188.

11. Air: What abject Thoughts a Prince can have - 12. Recitative: Yet think, on whom this Honour you bestow (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
189.

13. Air: Birth and Fortune I despise! (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
190.

14. Recitative: Go on, illustrious Pair! - 15. Air: While yet thy Tide of Blood runs high (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
191.

16. Recitative: Thou, Merab, first in Birth - 17. Air: My Soul rejects the Thought - 18. Air: See, see with what a scornful Air - 19. Air: Ah! Lovely Youth! (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
192.

20. Symphony - 21. Recitative: Already see - 22.Chorus: Welcome, welcome mighty King! (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
193.

23. Accompagnato: What do I hear? - 24. Chorus: David his Ten Thousands slew - 25. Accompagnato: To him Ten thousands! (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
194.

26. Air: With Rage I shall burst his Praises to hear! (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
195.

27. Recitative: Imprudent Women! (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
196.

28. Air: Fell Rage and black Despair possessed (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
197.

29. Recitative: This but the smallest Part of Harmony 30. Accompagnato: By thee this Universal Frame (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
198.

31. Recitative: Rack's with Infernal Pains (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:15
199.

32. Air: O Lord, whose Mercies - 33. Symphony (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
200.

34: Recitative: 'Tis all in vain - 35. Air: A Serpent in my Bosom warm'd - 36. Recitative: Has he escaped my Rage? (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
201.

37. Air: Capricious Man (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
202.

38. Accompagnato: O Filial Piety! (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
203.

39. Air: No, no cruel Father, no (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
204.

40. Air: O Lord, whose Providence Ever wakes for their Defence (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
205.

41. Chorus: Preserve him for the Glory of thy Name (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
206.

42. Chorus: Envy! Eldestborn of Hell! (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
207.

43. Recitative: Ah! dearest Friend (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
208.

44. Air: But sooner Jordan's Stream, I swear (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
209.

45. Recitative: O strange Vicissitude! (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
210.

46. Air: Such haughty Beauties (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
211.

47. Recitative: My Father comes - 48. Recitative: Hast thou obey'd my Orders (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
212.

49. Air: Sin not, o King, against the Youth (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
213.

50. Air: As great Jehovah lives (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
214.

51. Air: From Cities storm'd, and Battles won (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
215.

52. Recitative: Appear, my Friend (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:29
216.

53. Air: Your Words, O King - 54. Recitative: Yes he shall wed my Daughter! (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
217.

55. Recitative: A Father's Will (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
218.

56. Duet: O Fairest of ten thousand Fair - 57. Chorus: Is there a Man (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
219.

58. Symphony (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
220.

59. Recitative: Thy Father is as cruel (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
221.

60. Duet: At Persecution I can laugh (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
222.

61. Recitative: Whom dost thou seek? (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
223.

62. Air: No, no, let the Guilty tremble (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
224.

63. Recitative: Mean as he was (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
225.

64. Air: Author of Peace (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
226.

65. Symphony (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
227.

66. Accompagnato: The Time at length is come - 67. Recitative: Where is the Son of Jesse (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
228.

68. Chorus: O fatal Consequence of Rage (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
229.

69. Accompagnato: Wretch that I am - 70. Accompagnato: 'Tis said, here lives a Woman - 71. Recitative: With me what would'st thou? (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
230.

72. Air: Infernal Spirits (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
231.

73. Accompagnato: Why hast thou forc'd me from the Realms of Peace (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
232.

74. Symphony (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
233.

75. Recitative: Whence comest thou? - 76. Air: Impious Wretch, of Race accurst (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
234.

77. March (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
235.

78. Chorus: Mourn Israel (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
236.

79. Air: O let it not in Gath be heard (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
237.

80. Air: From this unhappy Day (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
238.

81. Air: Brave Jonathan his Bow ne'er drew (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
239.

82. Chorus: Eagles were not so swift as they (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:26
240.

83. Air: In sweetest Harmony (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
241.

84. Solo and Chorus: O fatal Day (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
242.

85. Recitative: Ye Men of Judah, weep no more (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
243.

86. Chorus: Gird on thy Sword (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
244.

1a. Ouverture (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
245.

1b. Trio (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
246.

1c. Courante (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
247.

2. Recitative: "'Tis Dioclesian's natal day" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
248.

3. Aria: "Go, my faithful soldier, go" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
249.

4. Chorus Of Heathens: "And draw a blessing down" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
250.

5. Recitative: "Vouchsafe, dread Sir" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
251.

6. Aria: "Racks, gibbets, sword and fire" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
252.

7. Chorus Of Heathens: "For ever thus stand fix'd" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
253.

8. Recitative: "Most cruel edict" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
254.

9. Aria: "The raptur'd soul" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
255.

10. Recitative: "I know thy virtues" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
256.

11. Aria: "Descend, kind Pity" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
257.

12. Recitative: "Though hard, my friends" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:28
258.

13. Aria: "Fond, flatt'ring world, adieu" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
259.

14. Recitative: "Oh bright example" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:27
260.

15. Aria: "Bane of virtue" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
261.

16. Chorus Of Christians: "Come, mighty Father" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
262.

17. Recitative: "Fly, fly, my brethren" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
263.

18. Aria: "As with rosy steps the morn" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
264.

19. Chorus: "All pow'r in heav'n" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
265.

20. Recitative: "Mistaken wretches!" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:21
266.

21. Aria: "Dread the fruits of Christian folly" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
267.

22. Recitative: "Deluded mortal"/Accompagnato: "O worse than death indeed" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
268.

23. Aria: "Angels, ever bright and fair" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
269.

24. Recitative: "Unhappy, happy crew!" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
270.

25. Air: "Kind heaven, if virtue be thy care" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
271.

26. Recitative: "Oh love! how great thy pow'r" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:23
272.

27. Chorus: "Go, gen'rous pious youth" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
273.

28. Recitative: "Ye men of Antioch" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
274.

29. Chorus Of Heathens: "Queen of summer" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
275.

30. Aria: "Wide spread his name" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
276.

31. Recitative: "Return, Septimius" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
277.

32. Chorus Of Heathens: "Venus laughing from the skies" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
278.

33. Sinfony (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
279.

34. Recitative: "Oh thous bright sun!" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
280.

35. Aria: "With darkness deep" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
281.

36. Sinfony (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
282.

37. Recitative: "But why art thou disquieted?" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:21
283.

38. Aria: "O! that I on wings could rise" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
284.

39. Recitative: "Long have I known" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
285.

40. Aria: "Though the honours, that Flora" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
286.

41. Recitative: "O save her then" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
287.

42. Aria: "Deeds of kindness to display" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
288.

43. Recitative: "The clouds begin to veil" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
289.

44. Aria: "Defend her, Heav'n" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
290.

45. Recitative: "Or lull'd with grief" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
291.

46. Aria: "Sweet rose and lily" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
292.

47. Recitative: "O save me, Heav'n" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
293.

48. Aria: "the pilgrim's home" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
294.

49. Accompagnato: "Forbid it, Heav'n!"/Rec.: "Ah! what is liberty" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
295.

50. Duet: "To thee, thou glorious son of worth" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
296.

51. Recitative: "'Tis night" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
297.

52. Chorus Of Christians: "He saw the lovely youth" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
298.

34a. Recitative: "Oh thou bright sun!" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
299.

36a. Sinfony (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
300.

53. Aria: "Lord, to thee each night and day" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
301.

54. Recitative: "But see, the good, the virtuous" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
302.

55. Aria: "When sunk in anguish and despair" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
303.

56. Chorus Of Christians and Theodora: "Blest be the hand" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
304.

57. Recitative: "Undaunted in the court" / Accompagnato: "O my Irene, Heav'n is kind" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
305.

58. Duet: "Whither, Princess, do you fly?" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
306.

59. Recitative: "She's gone disdaining liberty and life" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
307.

60. Aria: "New scenes of joy come crowding on" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
308.

61. Recitative: "Is it a Christian virtue then" / "Be that my doom" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
309.

62. Aria: "From virtue springs each gen'rous deed" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
310.

63. Aria: "Cease, ye slaves, your fruitless pray'r" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
311.

64. Recitative: "'Tis kind, my friends" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
312.

65. Chorus Of Heathens: "How strange their ends" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
313.

66. Recitative: "On me your frowns" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
314.

67. Aria: "Ye ministers of justice" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
315.

68. Recitative: "And must such beauty suffer" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
316.

69. Aria And Duet: "Streams of pleasure ever flowing" / "Thither let our hearts aspire" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
317.

70. Recitative: "Ere this their doom is past" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:21
318.

71. Chorus Of Christians: "O Love divine" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
319.

Overture (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
320.

"Your harps and cymbals" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
321.

"Praise ye the Lord" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
322.

"With pious heart" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
323.

"Almighty Power" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
324.

"Imperial Salomon" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
325.

"Sacred raptures" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
326.

"Throughout the land" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
327.

"Bless'd be the Lord" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
328.

"What tho' I trace" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
329.

"And see my Queen" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
330.

"Bless'd the day" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
331.

"Thou fair inhabitant of Nile" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
332.

"Welcome as the dawn of day" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
333.

"Vain are the transient beauties" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
334.

"Indulge thy faith" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
335.

"My blooming fair" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:10
336.

"Haste to the cedar grove" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
337.

"When thou art absent" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:18
338.

"With thee th'unshelter'd moor" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
339.

"Search round the world" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:20
340.

"May no rash intruder" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
341.

"From the censer" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
342.

"Prais'd be the Lord" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
343.

"When the sun o'er yonder hills" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
344.

"Great prince" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:21
345.

"Thrice bless'd that wise discerning king" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
346.

"My sovereign liege" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
347.

"Words are weak" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
348.

"What says the other" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
349.

"Thy sentence, great king" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
350.

"Withhold, withhold the executing hand!" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:12
351.

"Can I see my infant gor'd" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
352.

"Israel' attend" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
353.

"Thrice bless'd be the king" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
354.

"From the east unto the west" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
355.

"From morn to eve" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:23
356.

"See the tall palm" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:30
357.

"No more shall armed bands" (Extrait)

Paul McCreesh

0:21