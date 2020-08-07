The Art Of Solo Piano
Jazz
2011
1.
Acoustic Hip Hop (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Sweet Radio (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
The C.S. Files (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
An Evening in New York (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Strong Measures (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Warrior For Peace (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
From Monk to Zawinul (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Kind of Latin (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Mr. Bill Evans (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Moon Over Florida (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Jazz Etude no. 1 (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
Jazz Prelude no. 1 (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
The Village (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30