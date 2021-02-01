The Ballad Artistry Of Milt Jackson
Jazz
2009
1.
The Cylinder (Extrait)
Milt Jackson
0:30
2.
Makin' Whoopee (Extrait)
Milt Jackson
0:30
3.
Alone Together (Extrait)
Milt Jackson
0:30
4.
Tenderly (Extrait)
Milt Jackson
0:30
5.
Don't Worry 'Bout Me (Extrait)
Milt Jackson
0:30
6.
Nuages (Extrait)
Milt Jackson
0:30
7.
Deep in a Dream (Extrait)
Milt Jackson
0:30
8.
I'm a Fool to Want You (Extrait)
Milt Jackson
0:30
9.
The Midnight Sun Will Never Set (Extrait)
Milt Jackson
0:30
10.
Tomorrow (Extrait)
Milt Jackson
0:30