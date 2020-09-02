The Bare Necessitites

The Bare Necessitites

Musique pour enfants

2005

1.

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Can You Feel the Love Tonight (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Whistle While You Work (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Chim Chim Cher-ee (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Zip-a-d-ee-doo-dah (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Never Smile At a Crocodile (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

The Bare Necessities (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

We Are Siamese (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Winnie the Pooh (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Let's Go Fly a Kite (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

I Wan'na Be Like You (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

When You Wish Upon a Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

A Spoonful of Sugar (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

It's a Small World (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Once Upon a Dream (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Part of Your World (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Mickey Mouse March (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Supercalifragilistic (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 15 min

© CRS Records