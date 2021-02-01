The BBC Sessions 1984 -1986 (Live)
Folk
1987
1.
Streams Of Whiskey (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
2.
Greenland Whale Fisheries (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
3.
Boys From The County Hell (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
4.
The Auld Triangle (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
5.
Dingle Regatta (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
6.
Poor Paddy On The Railway (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
7.
Boys From The County Hell (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
8.
Connemara, Let's Go (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
9.
Whiskey You're The Devil (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
10.
Navigator (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
11.
Sally MacLennane (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
12.
Danny Boy (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
13.
A Pair Of Brown Eyes (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
14.
Muirshin Durkin (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
15.
Sally Maclennane (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
16.
Wild Cats Of Kilkenny (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
17.
Billy's Bones (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
18.
The Old Main Drag (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
19.
Dirty Old Town (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
20.
If I Should Fall From Grace With God (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
21.
Lullaby Of London (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
22.
The Rake At The Gates Of Hell (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30
23.
Turkish Song Of The Damned (Extrait)
The Pogues
0:30