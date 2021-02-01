The BBC Sessions 1984 -1986 (Live)

The BBC Sessions 1984 -1986 (Live)

Folk

1987

1.

Streams Of Whiskey (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
2.

Greenland Whale Fisheries (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
3.

Boys From The County Hell (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
4.

The Auld Triangle (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
5.

Dingle Regatta (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
6.

Poor Paddy On The Railway (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
7.

Boys From The County Hell (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
8.

Connemara, Let's Go (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
9.

Whiskey You're The Devil (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
10.

Navigator (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
11.

Sally MacLennane (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
12.

Danny Boy (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
13.

A Pair Of Brown Eyes (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
14.

Muirshin Durkin (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
15.

Sally Maclennane (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
16.

Wild Cats Of Kilkenny (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
17.

Billy's Bones (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
18.

The Old Main Drag (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
19.

Dirty Old Town (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
20.

If I Should Fall From Grace With God (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
21.

Lullaby Of London (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
22.

The Rake At The Gates Of Hell (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
23.

Turkish Song Of The Damned (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30

23 chansons

1 h 08 min

© Rhino