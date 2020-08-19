The Best in Black
Country
2019
1.
I Walk The Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
In The Jailhouse Now (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Fools Hall Of Fame (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Sugartime (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
I Got Stripes (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
What Do I Care (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Cry Cry Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Ballad Of A Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Hey! Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Slow Rider (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Taller Than Trees (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Born To Lose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
The Wreck Of The Old 97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Don't Take Your Guns To Town (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
The Story Of A Broken Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
All Over Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Clementine (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
Five Feet High And Rising (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
Port Of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
I Got Shoes (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
Frankie's Man, Johnny (Frankie And Johnny) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
33.
Katy Too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
34.
Next In Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
35.
Blue Train (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
36.
Second Honeymoon (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
37.
Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
38.
Why Do You Punish Me (For Loving You) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
39.
I Forgot To Remember To Forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
40.
That's All Over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30