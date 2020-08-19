The Best in Black

Country

2019

1.

I Walk The Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

In The Jailhouse Now (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Fools Hall Of Fame (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Sugartime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

I Got Stripes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

What Do I Care (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Cry Cry Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Ballad Of A Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Hey! Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Slow Rider (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Taller Than Trees (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Born To Lose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

The Wreck Of The Old 97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Don't Take Your Guns To Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

The Story Of A Broken Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

All Over Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

Clementine (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Five Feet High And Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

Port Of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

I Got Shoes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

Frankie's Man, Johnny (Frankie And Johnny) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
33.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
34.

Next In Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
35.

Blue Train (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
36.

Second Honeymoon (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
37.

Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
38.

Why Do You Punish Me (For Loving You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
39.

I Forgot To Remember To Forget (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
40.

That's All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

40 chansons

1 h 30 min

