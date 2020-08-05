The Best Of
Country
2009
1.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Good Golly Miss Molly - Alternate 1 (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Lovin' Up A Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Matchbox (Alternative) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
I Can't Seem To Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Down The Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Wild One (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Big Legged Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Jambalaya (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Waiting For A Train (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
All Night Long (Alternative 1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
26.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
27.
Drinkin' Wine Spo Dee O Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
28.
End Of The Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30