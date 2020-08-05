The Best Of

The Best Of

Country

2009

1.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Good Golly Miss Molly - Alternate 1 (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Lovin' Up A Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Break Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Matchbox (Alternative) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

I Can't Seem To Say Goodbye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Down The Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Wild One (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Waiting For A Train (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

All Night Long (Alternative 1) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

Drinkin' Wine Spo Dee O Dee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

End Of The Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 04 min

© Charly Records