The Best Of 1990-2000 & B-Sides
Rock
2002
Disque 1
1.
Even Better Than The Real Thing (Extrait)
U2
0:30
2.
Mysterious Ways (Extrait)
U2
0:30
3.
Beautiful Day (Extrait)
U2
0:30
4.
Electrical Storm (Extrait)
U2
0:30
5.
One (Extrait)
U2
0:30
6.
Miss Sarajevo (Extrait)
U2
0:30
7.
Stay (Faraway, So Close!) (Extrait)
U2
0:30
8.
Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of (Extrait)
U2
0:30
9.
Gone (Extrait)
U2
0:30
10.
Until The End Of The World (Extrait)
U2
0:30
11.
The Hands That Built America (Extrait)
U2
0:30
12.
Discothèque (Extrait)
U2
0:30
13.
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me (Extrait)
U2
0:30
14.
Staring At The Sun (Extrait)
U2
0:30
15.
Numb (Extrait)
U2
0:30
16.
The First Time (Extrait)
U2
0:30
17.
The Fly (Extrait)
U2
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Lady With The Spinning Head (Extrait)
U2
0:30
2.
Dirty Day (Extrait)
U2
0:30
3.
Summer Rain (Extrait)
U2
0:30
4.
Electrical Storm (Extrait)
U2
0:30
5.
North And South Of The River (Extrait)
U2
0:30
6.
Your Blue Room (Extrait)
U2
0:30
7.
Happiness Is A Warm Gun (Extrait)
U2
0:30
8.
Salomé (Extrait)
U2
0:30
9.
Even Better Than The Real Thing (Extrait)
U2
0:30
10.
Numb (Extrait)
U2
0:30
11.
Mysterious Ways (Extrait)
U2
0:30
12.
If God Will Send His Angels (Extrait)
U2
0:30
13.
Lemon (Extrait)
U2
0:30
14.
Discothèque (Extrait)
U2
0:30