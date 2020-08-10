The Best of 60's Pop

The Best of 60's Pop

Pop

2012

1.

Blue Velvet (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
2.

Only the Lonely (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
3.

Streets of London (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
4.

Son of a Preacher Man (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
5.

Somethin' Stupid (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
6.

Hooked On a Feeling (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
7.

I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
8.

Sweet Dreams (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
9.

Release Me (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
10.

Smile a Little Smile for Me (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
11.

He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
12.

Macarthur Park (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
13.

I'm Gonna Be Strong (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
14.

The Beat Goes On (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
15.

Together Wherever We Go (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
16.

Little Girl Blue (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
17.

Take a Letter, Maria (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
18.

Don't Say Nothin' Bad (About My Baby) (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
19.

I Will Follow Him (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30

19 chansons

58 min

© Kyna - OMP