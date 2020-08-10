The Best of 60's Pop
Pop
2012
1.
Blue Velvet (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
2.
Only the Lonely (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
3.
Streets of London (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
4.
Son of a Preacher Man (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
5.
Somethin' Stupid (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
6.
Hooked On a Feeling (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
7.
I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
8.
Sweet Dreams (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
9.
Release Me (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
10.
Smile a Little Smile for Me (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
11.
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
12.
Macarthur Park (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
13.
I'm Gonna Be Strong (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
14.
The Beat Goes On (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
15.
Together Wherever We Go (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
16.
Little Girl Blue (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
17.
Take a Letter, Maria (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
18.
Don't Say Nothin' Bad (About My Baby) (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
19.
I Will Follow Him (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30