The Best of Band 70 - 80

The Best of Band 70 - 80

Pop

2015

1.

If You Leave Me Now (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
2.

Hotel California (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
3.

Every Breath You Take (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
4.

More Than Words (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
5.

We Are the Champions (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
6.

Angie (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
7.

Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
8.

Wild World (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
9.

Hold the Line (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
10.

Through the Barricades (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30

10 chansons

45 min

© Hollywood Production