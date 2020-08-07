The Best Of Jerry Lee Lewis Volume 1
Country
2010
1.
Another Place, Another Time (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Boogie Woogie Country Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Brown Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Chantilly Lace (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Come On In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Everybody's Leaving Town (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Medley: Flip Flop & Fly / Shake Rattle & Roll (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Medley: Good Golly Miss Molly / Tutti Frutti (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Good Rockin' Tonight (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Help Me Make It Through The Night (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Honky Tonk Angels (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
I Got A Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
It All Depends On You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Me And Bobby McGee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Middle Age Crazy (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Mona Lisa (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Rockin' Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
Save The Last Dance For Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30