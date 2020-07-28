The Best of Johnny Tillotson

The Best of Johnny Tillotson

Pop

1968

1.

It Keeps Right on a Hurtin' (Maydu) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
2.

Send Me the Pillow You Dream On (Maydu) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
3.

I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Maydu) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
4.

You're the Reason (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
5.

Worry (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
6.

Talk Back Trembling Lips (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
7.

Poetry in Motion (Maydu) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
8.

Why Do I Love You So (Maydu) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
9.

Dreamy Eyes (Maydu) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
10.

Without You (Maydu) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
11.

She Understands Me (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
12.

Heartaches by the Number (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
13.

Lonely Street (Maydu) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30

13 chansons

31 min

© Maydu Inc.