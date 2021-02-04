The Best of Motörhead

Rock

2013

Disque 1

1.

Ace Of Spades (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
2.

Overkill (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
3.

Bomber (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
4.

Please Don't Touch (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
5.

Motorhead (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
6.

No Class (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
7.

Louie Louie (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
8.

Damage Case (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
9.

Too Late Too Late (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
10.

Dead Men Tell No Tales (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
11.

Killed By Death (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
12.

Metropolis (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
13.

Emergency (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
14.

Tear Ya Down (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
15.

White Line Fever (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
16.

Iron Horse / Born to Lose (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
17.

City Kids (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
18.

Motorhead (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
19.

Fire Fire (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
20.

Bite the Bullet / The Chase Is Better Than the Catch (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Iron Fist (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
2.

Heart of Stone (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
3.

Bomber (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
4.

Shine (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
5.

I Got Mine (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
6.

Ain't My Crime (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
7.

Doctor Rock (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
8.

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
9.

Deaf Forever (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
10.

Orgasmatron (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
11.

Eat the Rich (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
12.

Rock 'n' Roll (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
13.

Dogs (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
14.

The One to Sing the Blues (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
15.

Sacrifice (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
16.

Overnight Sensation (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
17.

Snake Bite Love (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
18.

God Save the Queen (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
19.

Shoot You In the Back (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
20.

The Hammer (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30

40 chansons

2 h 26 min

© Sanctuary Records