The Best Of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

The Best Of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

Rock

1988

1.

Electricity (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
2.

Messages (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
3.

Enola Gay (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
4.

Souvenir (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
5.

Joan Of Arc (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
6.

Joan Of Arc (Maid Of Orleans) (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
7.

Telegraph (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
8.

Tesla Girls (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
9.

Locomotion (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
10.

Talking Loud And Clear (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
11.

So In Love (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
12.

Secret (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
13.

If You Leave (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
14.

(Forever) Live And Die (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
15.

Dreaming (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
16.

Genetic Engineering (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
17.

We Love You (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30
18.

La Femme Accident (Extrait)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Virgin Records