The Best Of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
Rock
1988
1.
Electricity (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
2.
Messages (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
3.
Enola Gay (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
4.
Souvenir (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
5.
Joan Of Arc (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
6.
Joan Of Arc (Maid Of Orleans) (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
7.
Telegraph (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
8.
Tesla Girls (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
9.
Locomotion (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
10.
Talking Loud And Clear (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
11.
So In Love (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
12.
Secret (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
13.
If You Leave (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
14.
(Forever) Live And Die (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
15.
Dreaming (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
16.
Genetic Engineering (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
17.
We Love You (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30
18.
La Femme Accident (Extrait)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the dark (OMD)
0:30