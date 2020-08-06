The Best of Rock & Roll, Vol. 3, Gene Vincent & Jerry Lee Lewis
Rock
2010
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Wild One (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
End of the Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
All Night Long (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
I'm Feeling Sorry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Ooby Dooby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Pumping Piano Rock (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
I Love You Because (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Be Bop A Lula (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Jezebel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Race With the Devil (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Cat Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Peg Oh My Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Jump Back, Honey, Jump Back (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Up a Lazy River (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Dance to the Bop (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Unchained Melody (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Crazy Legs (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
Lotta Lovin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
Ain't She Sweet (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30