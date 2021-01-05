The Best Of Sammi Smith

Country

1996

1.

Help Me Make It Through The Night (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
2.

He's Everywhere (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
3.

Then You Walk In (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
4.

For The Kids (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
5.

Kentucy (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
6.

I've Got To Have You (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
7.

The Toast Of '45 (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
8.

I Miss You Most When You're Right Here (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
9.

City Of New Orleans (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
10.

The Rainbow In Daddy's Eyes (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
11.

Long Black Veil (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
12.

Cover Me (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
13.

Today I Started Loving You Again (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
14.

My Window Faces South (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
15.

What A Lie (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30
16.

The Letter (Extrait)

Sammi Smith

0:30

16 chansons

50 min

© Varese Sarabande