The Best of Smokie
Rock
2003
1.
I'll Meet You at Midnight (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
2.
Oh Carol (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
3.
Wild Angels (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
4.
Needles and Pins (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
5.
What Can I Do (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
6.
For a Few Dollars More (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
7.
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
8.
Lay Back in the Arms of Someone (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
9.
If You Think You Know How to Love Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
10.
Take Good Care of My Baby (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
11.
Can't Cry Hard Enough (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
12.
Somethings Been Making Me Blue (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
13.
Have You Ever Seen the Rain (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
14.
Living Next Door to Alice (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30